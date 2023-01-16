Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Champaign Fire Department uses new skills to rescue man stuck in elevator
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign Firefighters got to put their new elevator rescue skills to use when a man became stuck in an elevator on Thursday. According to the CFD Facebook page, firefighters were unable to reach the elevator car by opening the doors. A specialized piece of equipment was used to rescue the man in the old Church Street Square Building in Champaign.
fox32chicago.com
Stranger rescues 2 women from freezing pond after Hammond car crash
CHICAGO - A passerby rescued two women who had crashed into a pond off the Kennedy Avenue ramp in Hammond Thursday night, reports say. Local resident, Carlos Fernandez, had just gotten out of work and was grabbing food when he saw their car in the pond, according to a witness.
arthurgraphic.com
Body found in downtown Atwood
According to information received from Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross, on Friday, January 20, at approximately 7:23 am, officers were dispatched to investigate a deceased individual near the intersection of Main St. at Central Ave. in Atwood. Upon officers’ arrival, the decedent was identified as Eian W. Urban (19 years old).
vermilioncountyfirst.com
WHAT’S NEXT For Lynch Drive Extension; Seven Point of Illinois Dispensary?
City wants help extending Lynch Drive; Seven Point says design adjustments being made, they are coming. After the recent Danville City Council rejection of a cannabis dispensary just north of the already existing Sunnyside dispensary; there are two major “what happens next” questions. The first concerns the lot that Parkway Dispensary was going to use. Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk says something could still be coming there, but the catch is that the road, Lynch Drive, still ends there right behind Sunnyside. So most likely, Cronk says, it would still need to be a developer that wants to come in and take care of the road extension as well.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fugitive, 18, Considered Armed and Dangerous after Chase Through Danville to East of Henning Road
(Above) Picture of Jacob Edwards provided by Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department. An 18-year-old man wanted for bank robbery in Macomb Township, Michigan and also for carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana is still at large after being pursued through Danville Thursday night. The suspect, Jacob Edwards, allegedly was seen driving...
Stop signs stolen in some Central Illinois cities
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — “You got to be kidding me, that’s not good,” Darla Smith said. That was Darla Smith’s reaction when I told her stop signs had been stolen near her house. Commissioners from St. Joseph, Stanton and Ogden Townships told a Champaign County deputy about the problem. “They’re taking the stop signs, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Police Seeking Information on Three-Year-Old’s Death
On 01/19/23 around 12:05 am, Danville Police responded to the OSF Emergency Room in reference to a three-year-old female child being treated for serious injuries. Upon arrival, officers met with family members who stated the child had been injured at home from falling down a flight of stairs. Medical personnel attempted to provide treatment for the child but she was unresponsive and pronounced deceased. Preliminary medical reports suggest the child died of blunt force trauma. Danville Police are currently investigating this incident and the nature of the injuries. Further updates will be provided once more information is available for release.
$1,000 reward offered for tips about Champaign Co. stop sign thefts
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving a recent string involving the theft of stop signs, and people who provide a tip could be rewarded with up to $1,000. The Sheriff’s Office was recently notified that numerous stop signs have been stolen over the last two […]
WTHI
Terre Haute home fully engulfed in flames
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is working to put out a large house fire. The fire happened at around one in the afternoon on Monday at 2325 Sycamore Street behind the Advanced Auto Parts store on Wabash Avenue. News 10 will have updates from the...
Infant found safe, man arrested after vehicle theft in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested after police say he stole a vehicle that had an infant inside. According to Terre Haute Police, the incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Phillips 66 gas station located at 1560 N 25th Street. Police say 26-year-old Trey Blaine stole […]
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
UPDATE: Jacob Edwards Taken into Custody after Being Shot by Deputy When He Pulled a Gun
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Jacob Edwards has been taken into custody. While deputies were searching the area for Edwards, a resident on 2550 North Road called 911 and advised a male subject was knocking on their door. A deputy responded and encountered Edwards near the residence. Edwards pointed a firearm at the deputy and the deputy shot Edwards. Edwards was transported to the hospital for treatment. The shooting is being investigated by the Illinois State Police. No further details will be released at this time.
Terminal Public House: New pub in an old building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An upcoming pub house that’s giving new life to a historic building in downtown Terre Haute is ready to celebrate its grand opening. The Terminal Public House officially opens Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. It’s run by the owners of Charlie’s Pub House. Cheyne O’laughlin says the menu will be […]
MyWabashValley.com
Another storm heads this way
Weather event coming up tomorrow. Winter weather alerts west of here. High of 55 and low of 44 so far today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a west wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite shows the next developing storm SW of here and moving this way. Satellite shows that storm but all clear on radar here. Rain moves in later tomorrow but is gone by early Thursday. Rainfall looks decent with this system. Severe weather is more likely south of here but a few stronger storms are possible here. Yet another system for part of the weekend and another one possible next week. Temps are going to turn colder and will stay there for a while. Tonight, partly cloudy and 34. Tomorrow, rain deceloping and 45. Dry and cooler to end the week with another system possible for the weekend.
1 year after ice rescue: Coles County family talks grief, recovery & gratitude
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – One year after 11-year-old Ma’Liyah White was rescued from a frozen pond, her family is celebrating her extraordinary recovery. “Her lifeless body, honestly… just being there… you don’t know what’s going to happen,” White’s great-aunt Amanda Beals recalled. “You pray. We had the whole nation praying.” The Coles County family’s […]
Urbana Police looking for person with stolen credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are asking for help in identifying a person who they said was in possession of a stolen credit card. Officials said the suspect recently bought a MacBook laptop from an area business. He was captured on the store’s security cameras exiting the store after making the purchase. Anyone who […]
foxillinois.com
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
Champaign Co. deputy’s passion to serve stronger after being shot at twice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day and Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputy Chelsey Keyes understands that risk all too well. She’s been in the line of fire twice, but her passion to serve is stronger than ever. In this week’s Celebrating Central Illinois, we sat down with Keyes and her […]
Illinois’ official snack has its own day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Today is national popcorn day and people are taking advantage. CBPB Popcorn employees in Champaign were busy. They had some big orders to fill. They’ve spent the week catering to U of I games, including tonight’s men’s basketball game. The owner said it’s not just people’s love for the local business […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Dist 118 Board Invests in Solar Speed Signs; Addition and Remodel Work at Kenneth D Bailey Academy
An initiative taken by District 118 Board member Christopher Easton came to light during Wednesday (Jan 18th) evening’s meeting when Assistant Superintendent John Hart announced an expenditure of $21,600 for seven digital solar speed limit signs in various district locations where some extra traffic safety is needed. Hart said one spot will be coming north on Jackson approaching Danville High School. And he gave a couple other examples.
