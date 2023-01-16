Weather event coming up tomorrow. Winter weather alerts west of here. High of 55 and low of 44 so far today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a west wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite shows the next developing storm SW of here and moving this way. Satellite shows that storm but all clear on radar here. Rain moves in later tomorrow but is gone by early Thursday. Rainfall looks decent with this system. Severe weather is more likely south of here but a few stronger storms are possible here. Yet another system for part of the weekend and another one possible next week. Temps are going to turn colder and will stay there for a while. Tonight, partly cloudy and 34. Tomorrow, rain deceloping and 45. Dry and cooler to end the week with another system possible for the weekend.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO