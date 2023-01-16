ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Connie Price
5d ago

You can look at this Man and see he has been beaten to bad I’m 65 and I’m afraid to be stopped for anything. Lord I just Pray the Family get some kind Justice 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

K,F,C
5d ago

I would like to know why he jumped out the car and run everybody claim that their kid is a good kid I do believe he provoke those polices and that's why he got roughed up..

Middle Ground
5d ago

No one can should make any judgements until the body cam footage is released.

actionnews5.com

MPD looking for suspect who could be involved in business robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect that maybe involved in a store robbery. On Jan. 20, police arrived at a Family Dollar that had been robbed. Officers were advised that around 2:00 p.m. a suspect entered the store and showed a gun to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols investigation: What happens next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Preparations are underway for the release of footage showing the moments that Tyre Nichols was taken into custody. Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief CJ Davis said that video will be released once the internal investigation is complete. Ahead of that happening, the community and law enforcement are making arrangements. Ahead of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wanted Haywood man captured by US Marshals

UPDATE: Haywood authorities said they have a discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of Kevin Watson. Officials are working to positively identify the remains. The body will be sent for autopsy and further identification. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Haywood County authorities has been apprehended, according to a source from […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teenager accused in pastor’s shooting death moves to adult court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teens charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were back in juvenile court Friday morning. This appearance was to make a final decision on whether they will be tried as adults. WREG was there for the hearing, and has more on what’s next in a case that’s shocked the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Collierville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead and 1 injured in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on I55 leaves one man dead and one man injured. Arkansas State Police reported that the crash took place at 4:57 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to the fatal crash report, Henley Dolmon, 41 of Cordova was driving a 2006 Mercedes Benz, traveling southbound in the northbound lane while a 2022 Mack Truck driven by Cliff Campbell, 51, of Memphis, was traveling northbound. The Mercedes Benz struck the front of the Truck killing Dolmon.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

