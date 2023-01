Meghan McCain‘s baby girl is here and so is the first photo of little Clover Jade McCain Domenech! The View co-host, 38, took to Instagram to shared the first photo of her and husband Ben Domenech‘s second child on Saturday, Jan. 21. “We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning. Thank you all for the well wishes – we are all blissed out happy, healthy and exhausted!” she wrote with a black heart and a clover emoji. “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them,” she also said.

