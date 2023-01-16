Alexander and Nelsonville-York communities come together both on and off the court

NELSONVILLE — A common phrase that often gets thrown around sports is that the sport is “what they do, not who they are,” and it was never more evident on Friday night at Nelsonville-York High School.

When the schedules first got released for the 2022-23 season, Friday night’s matchup between the Buckeyes and Alexander seemed to be like any normal conference matchup that would have postseason implications.

But, as it often does, life got in the way. Once that happens, sports are the last thing people care about.

There was a heart-rending, yet sentimental, vibe throughout the gym as soon as people stepped into the gym. The night was no longer about a simple basketball game, it was about two communities coming together over the loss of an important figure.

Blaine Gabriel, the head coach of Nelsonville-York, recently lost his wife Tammy, who was an important part to both communities, serving as a cashier in the cafeteria of the Alexander School District. Gabriel had been away from the team for a while but has been back on the sidelines for the past few games.

The emotions clearly impacted the head coach. He picked up the mic right before the start of the game and attempted to thank everybody who showed up to support the communities and the cause.

“This is such an outpouring of people it’s just unbelievable,” Gabriel said after the game while discussing the impact of the night as a whole. “There’s people here that I’ve seen that’s called me the last few days that hasn’t been to a ball game since I left Alexander. These communities are fantastic and I can’t say enough, I can’t thank them enough… these two communities are so good. My wife worked out there 20 years and I coached out there 24 years. My sons graduated from there. It was her love, those kids out at Alexander and this community here has accepted us like I’ve been there my whole life. The love and stuff that was shown here tonight, I don’t even know what to say.”

He attempted, as the emotions rushed over him multiple times and he had to take a second to recoup his breath while breaking down. It clearly meant so much to the coach that people from both school district’s were there to support him. The gym was littered with people wearing purple shirts in support of the cause.

“The Alexander community, when something happens, is second-to-none about coming together in support of a cause,” Jeff Skinner, the head coach of Alexander said after the win about the impact of both communities coming together to support a common cause. “It’s my home school, I’m so happy to be able to return to my home school and coach these guys. So tickled to be an Alexander Spartan and when our community shows up like this in support of one of their own, and Coach Gabriel is one of their own. It was very touching.”

The night wasn’t just about emotional support though, some real action was taken in order to help both Gabriel and the people involved in the community.

The game and atmosphere was used as an opportunity for charity. The school ended up raising over $5,000 to be used to cover cafeteria charges at both schools. A majority of that came in a pretty exciting fashion.

During the halftime break, there was an open auction for a cake made by Traci Winchell from Traci’s Temptations with all proceeds going towards charity. The auction opened at $1,500 but quickly rose. Screams could be heard across the gym as people kept raising the price of the delicacy. At the end, the cake was sold to Mark Porter for $4,000 as the entire gym erupted in applause.

“We all love Coach Gabriel. He’s been an inspiration, his courage through all of this. We all feel for him but I think everybody coming out here tonight in support of him and his late wife was, well, it was really special.” Skinner noted.

The night was a success no matter what happened in the game. Of course though, the show must go on.

Following the empowering words from Gabriel before the game, it was time to hit the court.

It was a slow start on both sides of the court. Led by five first quarter points from Leighton Loge, Nelsonville-York was able to find themselves in an 11-11 tie after the first frame. The senior finished with a team-leading 14 points for the Buckeyes.

They were able to keep pace early in part to the sluggish start from the Spartans. Kyler D’Augustino didn’t hit his first basket until just under three minutes left in the quarter. He eventually found his rhythm and finished with a game-high 35 points on the night.

“I mean he spoils us right?” Skinner said with a smile on his face after the win. “He started to get in gaps and creating easy offense for the other guys. Sometimes I just yell at him ‘Go get a bucket,’”

The senior went on to hit a couple of deep shots en route to a 12-point quarter to help guide Alexander to a lead at half. A three from Dylan Allison and a bucket from Zach Barnhouse rounded out the second quarter scoring for Alexander.

“We were able to spread them out a little bit once we got the lead. Once we got them to start chasing us with three people at half court then it became easier for everybody else to get involved,” Skinner noted about his team’s play and ability to build up the lead despite a slow start. “Nelsonville-York’s man defense and their help defense in the first half, they were well prepared for what we did and they’ve done an amazing job. This is, I believe, a different kind of Nelsonville-York team. They’ve got depth on the perimeter, they’ve got some size and ruggedness inside. I’ve seen them in person three times and I really, really like them.”

On the flip side, Nelsonville-York had to figure something out before the game got out of hand. Thanks in part to the passing ability of Keagan Swope, the Buckeyes were able to hold steady and keep it at a 4-point deficit heading into the locker room. Swope ended up finishing with nine points on the night.

After all the excitement of the halftime auction, Alexander took control of the match. D’Augustino got it all started with a thunderous dunk, foreshadowing what the second half would become.

The Senior led the charge with 10 third-quarter points but also got some help. Barnhouse had seven himself. The big man ultimately finished with 18 points on the night.

After a timeout that saw the Spartans up by six at the time, Alexander went on a 17-6 run to close out the quarter, building a 47-30 lead after the third frame.

Highlighted by another dunk from D’Augustino and Mason Morris hitting a significant three, Alexander eventually cruised to the 67-48 victory in the conference matchup overshadowed by real world worries.

As for what’s next, Alexander hits the court on Tuesday for a non-conference matchup with Jackson while Nelsonville-York hits the road on Tuesday to take on Southern.