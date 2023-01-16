Community Food Distribution In Brooksville January 18

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – In partnership with FarmShare, Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., the next food distribution will take place on Wednesday, January 18, in Brooksville.

This event will begin at 11 a.m. and will run while supplies last.

This will be a drive-thru mobile food pantry, and it will take place at VineLife Church located at 375 South Broad Street in Brooksville.

In the news: University Of Florida Urges Students , Faculty To Dump TikTok, Noting Security Risk

What: Community Food Distribution In Brooksville on January 18

Where: VineLife Church, located at 375 South Broad Street in Brooksville

Time: 11 am and run while supplies last.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement