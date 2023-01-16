ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Community Food Distribution In Brooksville January 18

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JkSPS_0kGOLDmV00

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – In partnership with FarmShare, Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., the next food distribution will take place on Wednesday, January 18, in Brooksville.

This event will begin at 11 a.m. and will run while supplies last.

This will be a drive-thru mobile food pantry, and it will take place at VineLife Church located at 375 South Broad Street in Brooksville.

What: Community Food Distribution In Brooksville on January 18

Where: VineLife Church, located at 375 South Broad Street in Brooksville

Time: 11 am and run while supplies last.

