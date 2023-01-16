Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay bank robbery suspect charged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023:. • Robbery of a Financial Institution.
WBAY Green Bay
Bond set at 1 Million Dollars for Oshkosh man charged as repeat drunk driver
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that cash bond has been set at 1 million dollars for Brian A. Sippel as the defendant was charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged drunk driving crash that occurred in Fond du Lac County on Saturday January 14, 2023 at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Highway 151 above Interstate 41. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 26 at 1:30 p.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police investigating 5 car thefts in 3 days
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lock your doors. Take your keys. And help police if you have any information to help solve a number of recent car thefts. The Green Bay Police Department is investigating 5 car thefts in the past 3 days -- three of them were reported stolen on the same day. Police say they believe more than one person is responsible, and they see a pattern in the types of cars that were stolen, including two Kias and two Hyundais.
WISN
'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
101 WIXX
Bank Robbery Carried Out, And Foiled, Within Minutes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a bank on the city’s west side. The Green Bay Police Department says it received an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. from a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘Extensive’ graffiti done to park in Oshkosh, police tipped that juveniles are the culprits
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are working to identify those who caused property damage to Red Arrow Park, the skateboard park and Pollock Pool. The Oshkosh Police Department says it is investigating multiple property damage complaints that happened at Red Arrow Park. The park is located at 850 North Westfield Street.
wtaq.com
Two Rivers Woman Sentenced for Leaving Racist Notes on Car Windshields
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman who left racist notes on car windshields was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, plus jail time for a bail jumping conviction in the case. Cathleen Yauch, 50, previously pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
WBAY Green Bay
Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of forging and cashing stolen checks. The checks were taken from a vehicle that was stolen on January 2. Law enforcement recovered the vehicle but the owner realized their checkbook was missing. Several of those stolen checks were forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.
wapl.com
Grand Chute revokes motel’s license
GRAND CHUTE, WI — A Grand Chute motel has its operator’s license revoked. The town board votes unanimously to revoke the license of the Rodeway Inn on Westhill Boulevard. Police chief Greg Peterson says there have been a number of issues at the motel. “We’ve had a lot...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
wearegreenbay.com
School bus carrying 27 kids crashes in Ledgeview, no one injured
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A bus carrying 27 middle and high school kids crashed in Ledgeview, and officials say there were no injuries. According to the De Pere Fire Department, the bus crashed around 9 a.m. on North Olden Glen Road just off Highway 32. The bus driver and 27 kids were on board the bus.
NBC26
Oshkosh police identify man found dead in August
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A man found dead in August in an empty building has now been identified. Oshkosh Police said Wednesday the man was identified as Glenn Wagner. Wagner was found on the morning of August 13 in a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin EMS Conference makes move to Green Bay
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The new Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon is hosting another first-of-its-kind conference. Starting February 1, the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Association will hold its annual conference. The four-day event is usually held in the Milwaukee area but is coming to the Green Bay area -- a...
WBAY Green Bay
Court schedules another competency hearing for woman charged with murder, dismemberment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another competency hearing has been scheduled for a woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a Green Bay man to hear from a defense expert. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness and her attorney argue she doesn’t understand the charges against her and isn’t mentally competent to stand trial, so requested permission to have another expert give Schabusiness a competency exam.
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
WBAY Green Bay
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
WBAY Green Bay
Kids return to Macht Village Programs just days after devastating fire
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - It was an emotional day for some families Wednesday as students returned to Macht Village Programs less than a week after fire destroyed its old location. The organization helping kids with severe emotional or behavioral needs looks a little different as it reopens in a new...
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
Comments / 3