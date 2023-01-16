ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

WOOD

Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory

Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
OTSEGO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Kum & Go to open first Michigan store in Grand Rapids

A well-known gas station and convenience store brand is making inroads in West Michigan. The first Michigan Kum & Go is set to open Thursday, Jan. 19, at 2134 Alpine Ave. NW. The family-owned retail chain based in Des Moines, Iowa, plans to expand its Michigan and Grand Rapids market in the coming years, including later this month with another location at 5437 S. Division Ave.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

SKYMINT Cannabis offering year of free weed

A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 011923.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids Distillery Wins Several Awards For Cocktails & Whiskey

This Grand Rapids distillery kicked butt in a double-blind tasting competition!. "Sip Shine set out on a mission to craft the easiest-sipping Shine in the Great Lakes region. We use all-natural ingredients, and the best distilling processes and flavors in the country to give our Shine a sweet and flavorful taste. Every sip is better than the last thanks to the delicate, meticulous precision that our master distillers put into their trade."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Judge refuses to toss lawsuit against City of Muskegon

A judge has refused to toss out a lawsuit that accuses the City of Muskegon of selling a developer property on Muskegon Lake without public comment on the matter first. In an opinion issued last Monday, Muskegon County Circuit Judge Kenneth Hoopes found that city officials had “elements of bad faith” surrounding the transfer of land to local real estate developer, Parkland Properties.
MUSKEGON, MI
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You

Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Officials finding more Glock switches on streets

West Michigan law enforcement says illegal Glock switches that turn handguns into machines guns are being found more often in the area. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they found a Glock switch earlier this month, while the Grand Rapids Police Department recovered one a few days ago. GRPD Chief...
97.9 WGRD

