Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees
Josh Naylor's postseason "baby" gesture has grown into something more than he intended
Chiefs have no surprise inactive players vs. Jaguars for AFC Divisional Round game
The Chiefs’ list of inactives doesn’t carries no surprises for Saturday’s playoff game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Trevor Lawrence, 4 other questionable Jaguars active vs. Chiefs
There was zero concern for the Jacksonville Jaguars that the toe injury that had quarterback Trevor Lawrence listed as questionable would lead to him being inactive Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. His availability wasn’t made official until 90 minutes before kickoff, though. Lawrence wasn’t on the Jaguars’ list...
Dream acquires G Allisha Gray from Wings for 1st-round picks
The Atlanta Dream have acquired Olympic gold-medalist Allisha Gray in a trade that sends a pair of first-round picks to the Dallas Wings
Elite 2024 DL Justin Scott to visit Notre Dame Sunday
Notre Dame is set to host Chicago St. Ignatius class of 2024 defensive lineman Justin Scott for a visit on Sunday, he told Blue & Gold and On3’s Chad Simmons. Having a prospect the caliber of Scott on campus would normally be big news, but the fact that it’s Scott, who is set to announce his commitment Jan. 31, makes it even bigger.
No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. It was Kansas’ second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59...
Zion Taylor includes Michigan State football in top six
Michigan State has found themselves inside of the top six for Zion Taylor, an edge prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. Taylor, a native of Pearland, Texas, attends Shadow Creek High School. He is a 3-star prospect. Taylor is familiar with MSU’s pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan, and has been...
