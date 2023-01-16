Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball at No. 3 Purdue preview
Maryland men’s basketball hasn’t had a shortage of difficult tests this season, but a trip to West Lafayette, Indiana, and a date with No. 3 Purdue in front of one of the nation’s best crowds at Mackey Arena may be the toughest. The Terps will head to...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
testudotimes.com
No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball breezes past Wisconsin, 77-64
After trading the opening points of the game, No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball looked to create space between it and Wisconsin early. Maryland sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers — standing on the right wing — wasted little motion as she drained a 3-pointer to give the Terps a 5-2 lead. The star sophomore continued her hot start by sinking two additional shots from beyond the arc to give the Terps a 13-4 lead early in the first quarter.
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball flips the script in rematch with Michigan, winning 64-58
Thursday presented as much of a must-win opportunity as a team can have in January. Maryland men’s basketball not only couldn’t have a repeat performance of its 35-point loss at Michigan on Jan. 1 — its worst since joining the Big Ten — but it needed a victory. With NCAA Tournament bubble talk growing, the Terps quieted the doubts and held serve at home.
testudotimes.com
MM 1.20: Maryland baseball ranked No. 13 in D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 25
Maryland baseball was ranked No. 13 in the 2023 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25, which was released Tuesday. The ranking is the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Terps, who were also ranked by No. 21 by Collegiate Baseball News and No. 22 by Perfect Game Baseball, had one of their best seasons in school history in 2022. They won a program-record 48 regular-season games and took home the Big Ten regular-season title, the program’s first conference title in 51 years. Maryland also hosted the first-ever College Park Regional and finished the season ranked No. 9 in RPI.
testudotimes.com
Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Michigan
Maryland men’s basketball (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) hosts Michigan (10-7, 4-2) at 7 p.m. The Terps lost to the Wolverines by 35 points on New Year’s Day, their worst loss since joining the Big Ten. Maryland is a slight three-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The game can...
testudotimes.com
MM 1.19: Maryland football picks up Frostburg State offensive line transfer Gottlieb Ayedze
Maryland football received a commitment from Frostburg State offensive lineman Gottlieb Ayedze, he announced via Instagram Wednesday. Ayedze was named an AFCA First Team All-American and First Team All-MEC selection this past season. Playing left tackle, Ayedze started all 11 games and helped power the conference’s second-best rushing regime; the Bobcats rushed for 2,104 yards this past fall.
testudotimes.com
Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos leaves for same position at Arkansas
Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos has accepted the same role at Arkansas, it was announced Thursday morning. Enos has experience coaching at Arkansas, as he was the Razorbacks’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2015-17. He will replace Kendal Briles, who was officially named the new offensive coordinator at TCU on Wednesday.
DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/19/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of […]
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
Bay Net
Lottery Player Crosses Into Maryland, Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – A Washington, D.C. player says her Lottery loyalties lie with Maryland, especially since she just won $100,000 on the $10 Six Figures scratch-off game. “I still can’t believe it. I am so overwhelmed,” said the D.C. resident, who is going by the pseudonym “Maryland Scratch-Off Lover” for purposes of telling her tale of winning.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker
Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
Seton Hall is a racist neighbor to Newark residents | Opinion
Homeowners that live in the Newark West Ward, on the streets that border South Orange, have noticed an environmental change that has negatively impacted their quality of life and damaged their property. Since 2011, severe flooding has increased in direct correlation to the expansion and building on the Seton Hall campus.
cstoredecisions.com
Rutter’s Opens New Location in Maryland
Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.
At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders
As the noonday sun shone bright on the steps of the Maryland State House, and the incoming governor and his entourage emerged onstage for... The post At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
After warm January start, weekend snow chances increase for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are perched in the top-ten latest measurable snowfalls in Baltimore, but for some, a few of our computer models imply there could be a risk for snow for some out of a weather-maker this weekend. Keep in mind, not all computer models are on-board with...
Phillymag.com
OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?
Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
Fresh Footage Of Fatal I-95 Police Pursuit In Maryland Released By AG (VIDEO)
New details have been released by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Maryland Attorney General from the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and fatal crash on I-95 that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was kille…
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday
Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here
For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
