College Park, MD

testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball at No. 3 Purdue preview

Maryland men’s basketball hasn’t had a shortage of difficult tests this season, but a trip to West Lafayette, Indiana, and a date with No. 3 Purdue in front of one of the nation’s best crowds at Mackey Arena may be the toughest. The Terps will head to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season

Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball breezes past Wisconsin, 77-64

After trading the opening points of the game, No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball looked to create space between it and Wisconsin early. Maryland sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers — standing on the right wing — wasted little motion as she drained a 3-pointer to give the Terps a 5-2 lead. The star sophomore continued her hot start by sinking two additional shots from beyond the arc to give the Terps a 13-4 lead early in the first quarter.
MADISON, WI
testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball flips the script in rematch with Michigan, winning 64-58

Thursday presented as much of a must-win opportunity as a team can have in January. Maryland men’s basketball not only couldn’t have a repeat performance of its 35-point loss at Michigan on Jan. 1 — its worst since joining the Big Ten — but it needed a victory. With NCAA Tournament bubble talk growing, the Terps quieted the doubts and held serve at home.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

MM 1.20: Maryland baseball ranked No. 13 in D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 25

Maryland baseball was ranked No. 13 in the 2023 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25, which was released Tuesday. The ranking is the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Terps, who were also ranked by No. 21 by Collegiate Baseball News and No. 22 by Perfect Game Baseball, had one of their best seasons in school history in 2022. They won a program-record 48 regular-season games and took home the Big Ten regular-season title, the program’s first conference title in 51 years. Maryland also hosted the first-ever College Park Regional and finished the season ranked No. 9 in RPI.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Michigan

Maryland men’s basketball (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) hosts Michigan (10-7, 4-2) at 7 p.m. The Terps lost to the Wolverines by 35 points on New Year’s Day, their worst loss since joining the Big Ten. Maryland is a slight three-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The game can...
ANN ARBOR, MI
testudotimes.com

MM 1.19: Maryland football picks up Frostburg State offensive line transfer Gottlieb Ayedze

Maryland football received a commitment from Frostburg State offensive lineman Gottlieb Ayedze, he announced via Instagram Wednesday. Ayedze was named an AFCA First Team All-American and First Team All-MEC selection this past season. Playing left tackle, Ayedze started all 11 games and helped power the conference’s second-best rushing regime; the Bobcats rushed for 2,104 yards this past fall.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos leaves for same position at Arkansas

Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos has accepted the same role at Arkansas, it was announced Thursday morning. Enos has experience coaching at Arkansas, as he was the Razorbacks’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2015-17. He will replace Kendal Briles, who was officially named the new offensive coordinator at TCU on Wednesday.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DC News Now

DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/19/23)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Lottery Player Crosses Into Maryland, Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – A Washington, D.C. player says her Lottery loyalties lie with Maryland, especially since she just won $100,000 on the $10 Six Figures scratch-off game. “I still can’t believe it. I am so overwhelmed,” said the D.C. resident, who is going by the pseudonym “Maryland Scratch-Off Lover” for purposes of telling her tale of winning.
CLINTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker

Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Seton Hall is a racist neighbor to Newark residents | Opinion

Homeowners that live in the Newark West Ward, on the streets that border South Orange, have noticed an environmental change that has negatively impacted their quality of life and damaged their property. Since 2011, severe flooding has increased in direct correlation to the expansion and building on the Seton Hall campus.
NEWARK, NJ
cstoredecisions.com

Rutter’s Opens New Location in Maryland

Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.
EMMITSBURG, MD
Phillymag.com

OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?

Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday

Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
CROFTON, MD
New Jersey 101.5

Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here

For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

