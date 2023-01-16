3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say three people were displaced following a house fire in Downtown Suffolk early Monday morning.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the residential fire just after 6 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Pinner Street.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of the two-story home.

The fire damage was contained to the area between the first and second floor, and wall area, with moderate smoke damage to the second floor. Three adults were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.













