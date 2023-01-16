United Way focuses on early childhood education, mental health, housing in 2023 session

Read full article on original website
Regionally Speaking, January 20, 2023
Today: Governor Eric Holcomb gave his annual State of the State address to legislators on Tuesday, Jan 10. During the address he highlighted three top priorities including Making unprecedented investments in the classroom from pre-k through college and adult learning. That is in an effort to combat brain drain so we’re bringing back our conversation with former state legislator Chris Chyung. He recently joined us to share his thoughts on what’s behind millennials leaving the Region. But up first, following the viral video of a central Indiana toddler seen playing in his apartment complex with an unsecured gun we speak with Hoosiers Concerned About Gun Violence Jerry King .
Weekly Statehouse update: Expanding voucher program, constitutional amendment to bail eligibility
Republicans push a constitutional amendment to keep more people in jail without bail. Lawmakers debate a step towards a universal school voucher program. And the state Supreme Court weighs the future of abortion rights. Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse. Indiana’s constitution only allows...
Lawmakers consider increase to Indiana earned income tax credit
A state lawmaker says his bill to increase Indiana’s earned income tax credit would be a huge boost to addressing generational poverty. The credit is meant for lower-income people and families. Income limits are based on the number of children you have. To be eligible, families with two or...
NIRPC honors former chair, gives employees 7% raise
Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission employees are getting a pay increase. The 2023 budget approved by the full commission Thursday includes a seven-percent raise. NIRPC Executive Director Ty Warner said that's more than it's typically given in previous years. "In the past, a more typical increase had been in the...
Lack of data, info leaves Indiana doctors unprepared for more tick diseases
Ticks are on the move. Warmer temperatures could create more places where they can thrive in Indiana and give them more time to feed. All of this could lead to more tick-borne illnesses in the future. But without good data and communication — many of these diseases could go unnoticed....
Lawmakers want to use fund for gasoline leak cleanups to improve Indiana airports
Some Indiana lawmakers want to use part of a fund for cleaning up leaks at underground gas tanks for upgrades at the state’s airports. A bill to do that — HB 1072 — passed out of committee on Wednesday despite concerns from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Indiana transgender girls school sports ban to take effect after lawsuit dismissed
Indiana’s ban on transgender girls from girls school sports can now take effect after a lawsuit against it was dismissed. The 10-year-old girl represented in the case by the ACLU of Indiana moved to a charter school. The case is over a law passed in early 2022, which bans...
Regionally Speaking: Hoosiers Concerned About Gun Violence
The United States has become polarized on issues surrounding gun control and the 2nd Amendment. For proponents of gun rights, having ready access to firearms is important for personal self-defense. Most gun control advocates voice concern over mass school shootings, irresponsible gun ownership as well as background check loopholes…ultimately to reduce gun violence. In the wake of an unattended toddler found wandering the hallways of his apartment complex toying with a loaded handgun there has been an increase in calls for action. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney to speak a gun control advocate. Jerry King is the Board Chairman for Hoosiers Concerned About Gun Violence. Jerry retired from the Indiana Public Health Association in 2018 where he had been Executive Director for over 20 years. His prior experience was in hospital community relations and in inner-city neighborhood leadership development and organizing.
