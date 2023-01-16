What a time to be alive. Cars are getting faster and more badass than ever. Not only that, but Chevrolet dropped the news that they are releasing a gas-electric hybrid version of the classic Corvette in the summer of 2023. This 2024 model will be known as the 2024 Chevy C8 Corvette E-Ray. It comes with 655 horsepower between its 6.2-liter small block LT2 V-8 engine and the electric drive unit powering the front axle. Built to tackle all four seasons and clocking the fastest 0 to 60 time of any Corvette ever, the 2024 Chevy C8 Corvette E-Ray means business. We can't wait to see everything it's capable of when it's available to the public later this year. Here's everything you need to know about the Corvette E-Ray.

4 HOURS AGO