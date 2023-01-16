Read full article on original website
10 Things You Need To Know About The 2024 Nissan GT-R
Launched back in 2007, the now 16-year-old Nissan GT-R is long due for an update. But while what is going to happen with the R36 GT-R still remains a mystery, Nissan decided to update Godzilla for the 2024 model year with the first serious set of upgrades in years. The new 2024 Nissan GT-R made its debut at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, and it is most likely the R35’s last update before the new generation R36 arrives. The only problem is that the GT-R was updated in all major aspects, except for where it matters the most: engine and performance figures, which will most likely make Porsche rejoice.
2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Performance, Price, And Photos
As the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz lineup, the S-Class has always had a lot riding on its shoulders. It is the incubator of new technology and design language for the brand, which eventually trickles down throughout the lineup. The outgoing model had been on sale for seven years, so when the seventh generation S-Class was launched in 2021 it was a radical departure from its predecessor.
Everything You Need To Know About The Hydrogen Powered Toyota Mirai
The automotive industry has definitely gone through some changes over the years. From technology and computers arriving on the scene in the 1990s and 2000s to electric vehicles marching forward with the 'green energy' movement, vehicle manufacturers are starting to embrace what may be the most radical change yet: Hydrogen power. Leading the charge in this new and exciting frontier is Toyota with its H2-powered Mirai. While having been in production for over half a decade already, this hydrogen-fueled car has enjoyed modest sales numbers despite the limited network of refueling stations. But demand is building, so let's take a closer look at the Toyota Mirai and why this unique vehicle is making headway around the world.
2023 Lexus RX: Everything You Need To Know
The fifth generation Lexus RX arrived in 2022 to replace a model that stayed in production for only six years. When compared to the model it replaces, the 2023 Lexus RX is built on a new platform, features a new look and an improved cabin, and most importantly, has more fuel-efficient engines. Initially, it will only be offered in RX 350, RX 350h, and RX 500h F Sport, but a RX 450h+ will be added to the lineup later on. Is the new Lexus RX right for you, though? Well, here’s what you need to know about it.
10 Things You Should Know About The Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST
Harley-Davidson has been undergoing a bit of a renaissance in recent years. The brand has always been strong but for too many years it has traded on past glories. Now, however, the company is rebuilding its reputation with some fine engineering, enhancing its extensive range with the sort of motorcycles that more people actually want to buy, not to mention some revolutionary new directions, including electric and adventure motorcycles. The Road Glide ST is taking advantage of the latest ‘Bagger’ craze and is one of Harley-Davidson’s finest motorcycles for a long time.
Meet The New And Snazziest Harley-Davidson Nightster Yet
The Nightster is the youngest Harley-Davidson cruiser at the moment, as it’s been on sale for just nine months. But this hasn’t stopped the MoCo from amping things up. For 2023, the Nightster now comes in a new Special variant ripe with a number of updates that make it the snazziest Nightster to date. For reference, the Nightster moniker first came out 16 years ago in 2007, before being discontinued in 2012, and then resurrected in 2022 with the current Nightster.
Five Things We Love About The Aprilia Tuono V4 (And Five Things We Don't)
If ever there was a naked sports bike that failed to hide its fully-faired superbike origins, it is the Aprilia Tuono V4. A stunning engine mounted in a near-flawless chassis, with complex electronics and a huge dose of ability wrapped up in a more relaxed riding position, it offers mind-bending performance with an overabundance of personality and Italian charm and attitude. The naked sports bike class has many fine entries but are any of them as raw and challenging as this one? It’s not perfect, but perhaps, that’s part of the attraction? Here are five things we love about the Aprilia Tuono V4, followed by five things we don't.
Why The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray's All-Wheel Drive System Will Be A Game Changer
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953. With the C8 generation that came out in 2021, the model saw its biggest changes yet. The first production mid-engine Corvette was followed by the first Corvette Z06 to feature a flat-plane-crankshaft engine, and now we get the first Corvette to feature hybridization. The Corvette E-Ray opens up new performance capabilities for the C8. The American icon joined the world of hybrid, high-performance vehicles, and its drivetrain allows the car to evolve and become quicker over time.
Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Chevy C8 Corvette E-Ray
What a time to be alive. Cars are getting faster and more badass than ever. Not only that, but Chevrolet dropped the news that they are releasing a gas-electric hybrid version of the classic Corvette in the summer of 2023. This 2024 model will be known as the 2024 Chevy C8 Corvette E-Ray. It comes with 655 horsepower between its 6.2-liter small block LT2 V-8 engine and the electric drive unit powering the front axle. Built to tackle all four seasons and clocking the fastest 0 to 60 time of any Corvette ever, the 2024 Chevy C8 Corvette E-Ray means business. We can't wait to see everything it's capable of when it's available to the public later this year. Here's everything you need to know about the Corvette E-Ray.
2023 BMW X7 xDrive 40i Review: A Luxury SUV Bargain Worthy Of An Exotic Badge
There is no shortage of ultra-premium SUVs over which to drool such as the Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, or Bentley Bentayga but for less than $100,000 the BMW X7 isn’t playing second fiddle to any of them. Refreshed in all the right ways for the 2023 model year, the X7 is BMW at its SAV best and a true standout in the luxury three-row class.
A 2025 Dodge Magnum SUV Would Give The Mercedes EQS SUV A Run For Its Money
The automotive industry is no constant, and many iconic models are either being discontinued for good or reimagined into something completely different. The Mustang now has an all-electric SUV version in the face of the Mach-E, the Corvette became a mid-engine model, and the Eclipse was degraded from an iconic Japanese sports car to a bland crossover. Dodge is no stranger to such transmutations either, as we recently saw the return of the Charger nameplate as the first EV Muscle car. But when it comes to fast MOPARS, there is one model that’s both quick and utilitarian – the Magnum – and recently, TopSpeed teamed up with graphic designer Bimble Designs to reimagine the model as something completely different.
10 Reasons Why The Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager Is Criminally Underrated
While the Japanese have embraced the concept of the large, V-Twin American-style cruiser, the reception to the various models that have come from the Far East hasn’t always been positive, despite the obvious qualities such models possess. True, some of the Japanese attempts have been unconvincing pastiches of the ‘real thing’ but others have had all the qualities to succeed in what is a very important market. One such motorcycle is the Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 - one of the best of its type - and this is why it deserves a second chance.
Three Used Budget Mid-Sized Pick-Up Truck Alternatives To A Toyota Tacoma
If you are hunting around for a decent used pick-up, chances are pretty good that your reason for doing so is to use it as a work truck. In the slight chance it is not, then you probably chose this mode of transportation because it made financial sense for you to do so. Great, now you get to drive around as some farm hand from out west and all you needed it for was to get you from point A to point B.
Could The Cybertruck Spawn A “Cybercar?”
The last 12 months have been a wild ride for Tesla, CEO Elon Musk, the company’s shareholders, and fans of the brand. From Musk’s Twitter takeover, the subsequent plunge in stock value for the company, Tesla significantly dropping prices on several of its models, and continued delays in the arrival of the long-awaited Cybertruck, it’s been an action-packed year. And it could get a little more exciting with one of the company’s top executives stating the Cybertruck could possibly lead to a “Cybercar.”
The 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Is The First Exciting Volvo In 25 Years
With its current lineup, Volvo finally transforms into a proper competitor to the more established premium carmakers. The Swedish car company’s BEV lineup is equally impressive, and the C40 Recharge compact utility vehicle recently got an exciting new upgrade. Volvo is best known for putting safety above everything else, which is why the decision to make its all-electric CUV models more rear-wheel-drive-biased is a surprising one. Unexpected yes, but certainly welcome, and the XC40 Recharge is not the only one to benefit from the updates, which also comes with better range and quicker charging.
2023 Kia Niro EV Review: The Revamped Electric Niro Is Big On Tech, Low On Thrills, And High On Price
The Kia Niro subcompact SUV is somewhat of an electrified shapeshifter. The Niro is available as a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, or a full EV, making it unique in Kia’s lineup as the only model to offer all three forms of electrified power. For 2023, the Niro EV stands out more with a new exterior design, a tech-forward cabin with plenty of amenities, and an improved driving range.
This Lamborghini Huracan STO Vs. Audi RS3 Race Proves How Far Hot Hatchbacks Have Come
The performance of cars has changed dramatically over the past few decades. What was once considered supercar performance is now relatively achievable in modern sports cars, and even further, modern performance cars are getting closer to matching other modern supercars. The progress made is more than noticeable since modified compact cars now put the hurt on serious supercars with little more than tunes and tires. And the ultimate compact - the Audi RS3, which has beaten many larger competitors - is more than capable of going toe to toe with the big dogs.
A New Hydrogen-Powered V8 Sports Car From Lexus Could Rattle The EV Segment
Last year, we learned of Toyota and Lexus’ latest development in terms of sustainability. Together with Yamaha, the Japanese carmaker is working on a version of the 5.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, 2UR-GSE, V-8 engine. While most car companies are still focusing on EVs, Toyota and by extension Lexus, are working on keeping the internal-combustion engine alive by taking the necessary steps to replace fossil fuels with much more eco-friendly hydrogen. More importantly for enthusiasts, the 5.0 V-8 is Lexus’ most exciting engine yet, and in an era of downsized, turbocharged engines, this could give Lexus a much-needed edge in the performance car segment.
