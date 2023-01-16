Read full article on original website
Kevin Owens Issues Lengthy Statement on the Death of Jay Briscoe
As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced the death of Jay Briscoe. Many wrestlers paid tribute to Briscoe on Twitter, including Kevin Owens:. “I spent hours reading what people had to say about Jamin last night. I watched some of our matches together. I went back...
Latest on CM Punk’s AEW Status, Belief That Tony Khan Has Put Him on Ice for Now
CM Punk has been absent from AEW programming since early September, when he was involved in a backstage brawl with The Elite following the All Out PPV event. During the press conference preceding the brawl, he slammed The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. Following an investigation, AEW suspended everyone...
WWE RAW Turns 30 + Philly + The Bloodline = The Return of The Rock
Yep, Raw turns 30. And the party is in Philadelphia! Why is this significant? Well, let us start for one that this RAW is a special RAW, an anniversary event; a birthday celebration. Look at all the legends we have lined up: Ric Flair, Taker, Bella Twins, you name it. I even heard Hogan may show up!
Former Impact Wrestling Star Making AEW TV Debut Following Impressive Dark Match
Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on the January 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and now the former Impact Wrestling star is set to make his AEW TV debut as a result of his performance in the match. Following the broadcast, fans praised the match. Mack, who left Impact in...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)
As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
Enzo Amore Comments on a Potential Return to WWE
Former WWE star Real1 aka Enzo Amore recently spoke with Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Amore commented on a potential return to WWE:. “That’s a conversation I’d probably have to have with my family, bro....
Backstage News on WWE Making a Change to the Tag Team Titles
Despite being billed as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have always been the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The same is true for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who holds both the WWE Title and the Universal Championship. WWE has announced that The Usos will defend...
Kota Ibushi Names 3 WWE Stars He Wants To Share The Ring With Before He Retires
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
What Vince McMahon Allegedly Said About FTR (The Revival) During Their Time in WWE
Dax Harwood of FTR reflected on what Vince McMahon said to him and Cash Wheeler when they were The Revival in WWE during his podcast. Harwood said, “And that’s when [McMahon] says, ‘Everyone tells me that you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you’re the next Arn and Tully. Well, that’s your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You’re just great wrestlers. That’s all.’ And he walks off. And I’m like, this son of a bitch thinks that he just hurt my feelings by saying that. But he didn’t. He made my dreams come true by telling me that we’re the next Arn and Tully. That we’re just a great tag team. We’re just great wrestlers.”
PROGRESS Wrestling’s Relationship With WWE Network and Peacock Comes to an End
Thanks to Progress Wrestling for sending in the following to PWMania.com:. [London 18.01.23] PROGRESS Wrestling‘s first show of 2023 was named START SPREADING THE NEWS… for a very clear reason, and they can now confirm that its very positive and long-standing partnership with WWE Network is coming to a harmonious end.
Tony Khan Comments on FTR’s Hiatus From AEW
As PWMania.com previously reported, FTR’s AEW contracts are set to expire in April 2023. AEW President Tony Khan addressed FTR’s absence from AEW during an appearance on the In the Kliq podcast. “I do hope to see FTR back. They do need some time to recover from what...
Backstage Update on AEW Heading to Universal Studios For Tapings
AEW is reportedly returning to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. According to a new report from Fightful Select, another round of AEW Dark tapings will take place at Universal on Saturday, January 28. The Dark tapings in Orlando will be the second month in a row after the show was...
Spoilers: AEW/ROH Celebration of Life for Jay Briscoe Taping Results From Fresno, CA
After the AEW Rampage tapings, AEW and ROH taped the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on Wednesday night. The event will be broadcast for free on HonorClub and other digital platforms in the near future. Spoilers are below:. * The ring...
Clark Connors Believes Karl Fredericks Will Succeed in WWE
Karl Fredericks is reportedly on his way to WWE after breaking into the industry by training at NJPW’s LA Dojo alongside Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Gabriel Kidd. According to PWInsider, Fredericks is now a member of the WWE roster after signing with the company. On The Shining Wizards...
Vince McMahon Reaches Agreement With Former WWE Referee Who Accused Him of Rape
Former WWE referee Rita Chatterton’s previous allegations of sexual assault by WWE/WWF owner Vince McMahon were resurfaced in a New York Magazine article during the summer of 2022. In an update on the situation, WSJ.com reports that Vince McMahon reached an agreement with Chatterton last month. The amount was...
Big Names Possibly Revealed for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Brock Lesnar Update
Brock Lesnar, DX, and The American Badass may all make an appearance at the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has been confirmed to appear at the RAW 30th Anniversary show next Monday in Philadelphia. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was also announced, as were several others.
PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: The 2005 WWE Royal Rumble Match
Was it Batista? Or was it John Cena? Those were the 2 favorites going into the 2005 WWE Royal Rumble match, which is the topic of this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast! Justin C and Heather watch the show which has a screwed up finish that results in a legendary Vince McMahon moment.
Backstage News and Producers/Coaches from This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. According to Fightful Select, Wednesday’s Dynamite went off mostly as planned. Several people were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event, which was taped immediately following Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan reportedly “did all he could” for Briscoe at the show, but it appeared his hands were tied in terms of the Dynamite tribute show. We previously stated that WarnerMedia prevented any significant Briscoe tribute from occurring with Dynamite.
Backstage News on Royal Rumble Surprises, Ronda Rousey, and the Women’s Division
WWE officials recently held a series of meetings to discuss the Royal Rumble. According to a new report from Fightful Select, while several veterans have approached WWE about making Rumble appearances, WWE is leaning away from that in some cases in favor of “non-traditional surprises.”. WWE creative writers and...
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card, New Names Added to the Royal Rumble Match
New entrants for the WWE Royal Rumble have been announced following Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. On Friday night’s SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega declared their intentions to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. The Women’s Royal Rumble now has 24 open spots. Baszler and Vega join Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez as confirmed participants in the match.
