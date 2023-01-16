Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: Pierceton Woman Killed In Wreck Near Barbee Lake
BARBEE LAKE — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the driver killed in an early Friday morning, Jan. 20, wreck near Barbee Lake. Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, Pierceton, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office as a result of injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash.
max983.net
Bremen Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants
A Bremen man was arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, January 18. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police attempted to arrest 28-year-old Blake Spindler on Tuesday, January 10 around 1 p.m. ET for an outstanding warrant in the area of Woodies Lane Apartments. At that time, Spindler allegedly fled from police on foot and managed to avoid arrest which produced another warrant for resisting law enforcement.
abc57.com
State police arrest Mishawaka woman on drug dealing charges
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday on numerous drug dealing charges following a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the area, according to Indiana State Police. Linda McAfee, 49, was arrested on the following charges:. Dealing methamphetamine. Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of a legend drug. Possession...
abc57.com
State police investigating arson of residence in Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the arson of a residence on Wetherbee Road on December 1, 2022. On December 1, troopers began investigating a suspicious structure fire at a residence in the 51000 block of Wetherbee Road in Flowerfield Township. Law enforcement believe the fire started...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Chad Haselby, $705.93. Ace Bail Bonds v. Jeffery Jimerson, $481.88. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Isaiah S. Smith, $171.65. Civil Collections. The following civil...
22 WSBT
LaPorte pursuit ends in arrest of two
Two people were arrested following a motor vehicle pursuit that started on the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, a LaPorte County Police officer caught the attention of a vehicle that was driving on the passing lane not passing any other vehicles.
max983.net
Rochester Man Arrested after Marshall County Investigation, Pursuit
A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, January 17 after an investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Marshall County Police say a report of a burglary and theft was received Saturday, December 31, 2022 at a storage unit on 11th Road east of U.S. 31. An investigation reportedly found 35-year-old Richard Devere Pritchett as the suspect in the case. Police attempted to find him at his residence in Rochester where stolen property was recovered, but he was not home at the time, according to the report.
abc57.com
One injured following two-vehicle crash, juvenile driver cited in incident
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash Thursday at 5:43 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a 16-year-old from Bristol was traveling west on County Road 10 while crossing...
inkfreenews.com
One Killed In Wreck Near Barbee Lake
BARBEE LAKE — One person was killed in a wreck near Barbee Lake on Friday, Jan. 20. First responders were called out around 8:20 a.m. to the single vehicle accident on North CR 650E south of East South Barbee Drive. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris McKeand and...
WNDU
2 arrested in connection with Marshall Co. unemployment fraud scheme
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women have been arrested in connection with an unemployment fraud scheme in Marshall County. The arrests come after officials found out that inmates from various jails and prisons were applying for unemployment while they were incarcerated. Officials say the inmates had people who were...
inkfreenews.com
Fulton County Most Wanted
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
inkfreenews.com
Beneke Is District 2 Conservation Officer Of The Year
FORT WAYNE — Indiana Conservation Officer Bryan Beneke has been selected as the 2022 District 2 Officer of the year. District 2 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley Counties. Beneke is assigned to Allen County, where he has been a conservation officer since 2015.
inkfreenews.com
Rollover Truck Crash On Monday Halts I-69 Traffic
AUBURN — At 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Indiana State Police troopers responded to a reported rollover crash blocking northbound traffic on I-69 near the 326mm, just north of the CR11A exit in DeKalb County. Upon arrival, officers found a single Isuzu dump-style truck on its side blocking northbound...
abc57.com
Serious violent felon arrested on drug, firearm charges following pursuit
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on numerous drug and firearm charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit in South Bend on Sunday, according to the probable cause affidavit. Tyshawn Kellogg was arrested on the following charges:. Unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon.
95.3 MNC
Police arrest two homeless residents after dine & dash from Goshen Chili’s
Two homeless residents were arrested after dining and dashing from the Chili’s restaurant in Goshen. Police were called just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, to the restaurant on Elkhart Road on the report of a man and woman leaving without paying for their bill. Officers found the...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing woman
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you seen Katherine Rivera?. Rivera, 33, was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the 600 block of N. Michigan Street wearing a black hoodie and green pants with the word “Army” printed on the leg. Rivera is 5′5″...
Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
abc57.com
Buchanan City Police Department investigating multiple breaking-and-entering vehicle reports
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- Police have been investigating numerous breaking-and-entering vehicle reports throughout the city of Buchanan over the past few days, according to the Buchanan City Police Department. Police encourage Buchanan residents to lock their vehicles overnight and to report any instances of breaking-and-entering that occur. They also ask that...
abc57.com
Mallgoers concerned after weekend robbery
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- A scary situation for a local woman and her young daughter in the University Park Mall parking lot on Sunday morning; when she was threatened with a knife, robbed, and touched inappropriately. “That really made me think twice of you know you have to watch your surroundings,...
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Turns to License Plate Readers
(La Porte, IN) - The city of La Porte is going to have license plate readers installed to help crack down on crime. The city’s Board of Public Works & Safety on Wednesday unanimously approved a two year contract with the provider. Under the contract, the provider will install and maintain about a dozen cameras reading the license plate numbers on vehicles.
Comments / 0