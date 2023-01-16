Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
One dead after ‘possible drowning’ at Lake Somerville
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Law enforcement is investigating a possible drowning that happened last weekend. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that around noon on Sunday a boater at Lake Somerville fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina. The boater was treated by Washington County EMS as a possible drowning victim.
Hallettsville Police Department: 17-year-old arrested following high-speed chase
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – Hallettsville Police Department officers arrested a 17-year-old following a high-speed chase. At approximately 1:26 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Hallettsville Police Department received information that the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a white 2011 Escalade, heading into the Hallettsville city limits. Hallettsville police took over the pursuit of the vehicle that was travelling at speeds...
cw39.com
UPDATE: Missing elderly Spring woman found safe, Harris County deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said that they have found a missing woman. No one had seen Merilyn Jerome since around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 3300 block of Candlelon Drive in Spring. Deputies said she was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans, and...
kwhi.com
CUBS FALL TO A&M CONSOLIDATED ON THE ROAD 58-35
Next Up: Cubs host Bryan Rudder Tuesday 6:30pm (6:15pm on KWHI)
KSAT 12
Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman from Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: A Silver Alert for an 88-year-old woman reported missing in Harris County has been discontinued. The Texas Department of Public Safety discontinued the alert on Friday, saying she had been found. No other information was provided. --- (Original Story) The Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
kwhi.com
KEITH HOFMANN TO RUN FOR MAYOR OF BRENHAM
An executive in finance and project management, and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, is seeking election to become the next mayor of Brenham. Keith Hofmann filed on Wednesday for the mayor’s seat currently held by Milton Tate, who is not running for another term. Hofmann and Ward 3 City Councilmember Atwood Kenjura have filed for the position thus far.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED THURSDAY
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on a controlled substance possession charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:05, Officers responded to Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported hit and run that had just occurred in the parking lot. A short time later Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer located the possible suspect vehicle in the 700 block of Commerce Street. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and persons with the assistance of Sgt. Ashley Burns. Sgt. Burns located a THC Vape Pen on passenger Carol Rodriguez-Rosas, 17 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Rosas was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in. The victim of the hit and run requested driver and vehicle information but did not wish to file charges at this time.
kwhi.com
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
fox26houston.com
Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized
HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE PROGRAM 1-19-2023
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAIN STREET MANAGER POSITION OPEN
The City of Brenham is interviewing for a new Manager of its Main Street Program. Monique Breaux, who last July slid over from being Executive Assistant to the City Manager Office into the Main Street Manager role, resigned last month following the Christmas Stroll event. Breaux’s last day with the City of Brenham was December 19th. So far, the City has received eight applications for the position, and is in the process of conducting interviews.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GO TEXAN FUNDRAISER THIS WEEKEND
The best BBQ-ers in the area will be gathering this weekend for the annual Washington County Go Texan Cookoff Fundraiser. The fundraiser will once again be held at the La Bahia Hall on Highway 237 in Burton. The cookoff starts tomorrow (Friday), and runs through Saturday. Categories include chicken, pork...
Texas may see snow, hazardous winter storm in coming week
An incoming storm may bring snow next week, though Houston will likely only see thunderstorms.
kwhi.com
TWO FILINGS FOR BURTON SCHOOL BOARD
A current Burton ISD trustee and a former one have filed for election to the school board this spring. As of this (Friday) morning, Donna Boehnemann Putnam and Ande Bostain have formally filed. Putnam has served on the Burton School Board since her election in November 2020. Bostain was elected...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER TAMPERING WITH DIESEL PUMP
Tampering with a Diesel Pump lead to the arrest of a Houston man Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:10, Officer Crystal Buckner was dispatched to Zippy J’s at 203 South Blue Bell Road, for a report of criminal mischief in reference to a subject tampering with a diesel pump. While responding, Officer Buckner received information for the suspect vehicle, a white Ford F-150, and its direction of travel. Officer Buckner located the vehicle and initiated an investigative stop. The driver, Macbeth Acevedo-Valdes, 32 of Houston, was found to have a felony warrant out of Alabama for Theft of Property. A probable cause search of the vehicle and Valdes’ person revealed Acevedo-Valdes had a THC Vape Pen, ecstasy, and methamphetamines. The vehicle had a large reservoir in the truck bed that smelled of diesel fuel. Sergeant Seth Klehm was notified and responded to assist. A gas pump part was found in the vehicle and Sergeant Klehm went to Zippy J’s to check the pump. The pump was rigged so that it dispensed free fuel. Video surveillance was reviewed, and Acevedo-Valdes was seen manipulating the pumps. Acevedo-Valdes was arrested for Criminal Mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and the warrant.
kwhi.com
MULTI-COUNTY NEW LANDOWNER SERIES STARTS 2023 PROGRAMS IN FEBRUARY
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service begins its 2023 series of multi-county educational programs for new landowners next month. The series of eight informational meetings, seminars and field days is designed to make new landowners in Austin, Colorado, Fayette and Washington counties aware of what types of agricultural enterprises are best for their property.
kwhi.com
LADIES LIONS CLUB ATTENDING MIDWINTER CONFERENCE
The Washington County Ladies Lions Club is heading to the District 2-S5 Midwinter Conference this Saturday in Gonzales. Prior to the conference, the Ladies Lions have been taking part in the organization’s Eyeglass Recycling Program. Lions Club chapters have been collecting eyeglasses for recycling and giving to children and...
KHOU
4 dead in small plane crash north of Victoria, DPS says
LAVACA COUNTY, Texas — Four people died and one was taken to the hospital after a small plane crash in Lavaca County. The victims were traveling to South Texas from Tennessee, all five of them belonging to the congregation of Memphis-area Harvest Church. On Tuesday evening church officials held a vigil remembering the victims, writing on Facebook that "their loss currently leaves us without the proper words to articulate our grief."
Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'
A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
