Back On? Exes Sean Penn & Robin Wright Spotted Together Weeks After Finalizing Their Separate Divorces

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright were spotted together at LAX over the weekend sparking talk the one-time A-list couple are back together, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In photos , Penn and Wright looked casual as they walked through the airport side by side. The two have been seen together for years. They were married from 1996 until their divorce was final in 2010.

The reunion comes weeks after Wright settled her divorce from husband, Clément Giraudet . The actress filed for divorce in September 2022. The two had been together for 4 years . They first started dating in 2017 and walked down the aisle the following year.

In court documents, Wright listed the date of separation as July 31, 2022. Penn recently finalized his own divorce from actress Leila George.

George filed for divorce in October 2021 citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two had signed an iron-clad prenuptial agreement which protect Penn’s assets.

Penn spilled about his wedding to George during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. He said, "We did a COVID wedding. By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”

Penn had been married twice before. His longest marriage was with Wright but before her he was with singer Madonna from 1985 to 1989.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, per her divorce settlement, Wright walked away with the majority of what she came into the marriage with. The actress was awarded her clothing, jewelry and other personal effects. In addition, she was awarded a home in Santa Monica, a property in New York, a 2017 BMW 340i, all artwork in her possession and all assets related to her career.

Wright was awarded all royalties and residuals owed to her from her acting or producing work, which means any checks for her work on House of Cards will be hers solely. In addition, she will also keep all her awards she’s received over the years.

Both parties agreed to pay their own attorney fees.

