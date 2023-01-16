ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September

By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
BoxingNews24.com

Callum Smith picks Beterbiev to defeat Yarde

By Robert Segal: Callum Smith is picking IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev as his favorite to defeat Anthony Yarde next week on January 28th at the AO Arena in London, England. Callum notes that the 37-year-old Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is getting up there in age...
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr possible for May in U.S or Middle East

By Sean Jones: Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr will potentially be fighting in May on pay-per-view, possibly in the U.S. or Middle East. What could make things difficult for the Wilder vs. Ruiz fight to take place in May is that the match between IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr and Keith Thurman is happening in that month.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
BoxingNews24.com

Mark Magsayo and Brandon Figueroa finalizing for March 4th on Showtime

By Craig Daly: Recently dethroned former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo and former WBA/WBC super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa are finalizing a deal for them to battle at 126. It’s unclear whether the interim WBC featherweight title will be on the line or not for the Figueroa-Magsayo fight, as the...
TEXAS STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr vs. Smith – Tonight’s Live Results From Manchester

By Mark Eisner: Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith will settle their grudge match tonight in their highly anticipated middleweight bout scheduled for 12 rounds, shown on DAZN in the U.S and Sky Box Office in the UK at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Boxing News will provide LIVE...
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Eubank Jr reacts to homophobic remarks from Liam Smith

By Brian Webber: Chris Eubank Jr says he was amused at Liam Smith’s homophobic remarks aimed towards him during today’s final press conference for their bout this Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr fired back at Smith’s crude attempts at angering him by...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn: “Does Tyson Fury want to fight Oleksandr Usyk?

By Charles Brun: Promoter Eddie Hearn questions whether Tyson Fury really wants the Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship fight because he believes he’s going to be resistant to negotiating a fair deal with him. Hearn says Fury’s promoters are shopping his fight with Usyk around the Middle East, looking...
BoxingNews24.com

Regis Prograis on Ryan Garcia: “He needs to worry about Tank”

By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis says Ryan Garcia is like a barking dog, and he needs to worry about what’s coming for him in his April fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis rather than focusing on him. Prograis this the Tank vs. Ryan fight will be competitive early,...
BoxingNews24.com

John Fury on Oleksandr Usyk: “It looks like his body has departed from him”

By Barry Holbrook: John Fury questions what happened to all the muscles that IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk had last August when he defeated Anthony Joshua for the second time in their rematch. John, the 58-year-old father of WBC heavyweight champion, says Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) looked...
BoxingNews24.com

Liam Smith says he’s “fought better than Chris Eubank Jr”

By Jim Calfa: Liam Smith wasn’t in the mood to make peace with Chris Eubank Jr on Friday, a day after he went into attack mode, questioning his sexual preference during the final press conference last Thursday. Rather than let things go, Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) says he told...
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr says he needs “statement” win over Smith to get Golovkin fight

By Jim Calfa: Chris Eubank Jr says he absolutely needs a “statement” win over Liam Smith this Saturday night for him to get the fight he wants against IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin this year. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) states that he can’t narrowly...
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant set for March 25th on Showtime PPV

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez & Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant are officially set for March 25th for their WBC super middleweight title eliminator on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Mike Coppinger is reporting the news about the Benavidez vs. Plant fight being a done deal....
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Adrien Broner on Hank Lundy: “He knows what he’s in for”

By Dan Ambrose: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner says he wants to knock out journeyman Hank Lundy early on February 25th so that he can get his paycheck earlier and go home when the two meet in the main event on BLK Prime pay-per-view at the Gateway Center Arena, in College Park, Georgia.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
BoxingNews24.com

Gennadiy Golovkin not interested in Munguia fight

By Sean Jones: One of the three big names that Jaime Munguia is targeting in 2023, IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin, has “Zero interest” in fighting him, according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN. After ten years of spinning his wheels, and fighting tomato cans, the unbeaten popular Mexican...

Comments / 0

Community Policy