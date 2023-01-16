By Sean Jones: Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr will potentially be fighting in May on pay-per-view, possibly in the U.S. or Middle East. What could make things difficult for the Wilder vs. Ruiz fight to take place in May is that the match between IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr and Keith Thurman is happening in that month.

