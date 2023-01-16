Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September
By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
BoxingNews24.com
Callum Smith picks Beterbiev to defeat Yarde
By Robert Segal: Callum Smith is picking IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev as his favorite to defeat Anthony Yarde next week on January 28th at the AO Arena in London, England. Callum notes that the 37-year-old Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is getting up there in age...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr possible for May in U.S or Middle East
By Sean Jones: Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr will potentially be fighting in May on pay-per-view, possibly in the U.S. or Middle East. What could make things difficult for the Wilder vs. Ruiz fight to take place in May is that the match between IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr and Keith Thurman is happening in that month.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney bigger than Terence Crawford: Can he make 135 for Lomachenko on May 20th?
By Adam Baskin: Devin Haney was photographed in the gym this week with Terence Crawford, looking bigger than the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion, making it seem impossible that he’ll melt down to 135 to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against Vasyl Lomachenko on May 20th at Madison Square Garden in New York.
BoxingNews24.com
Hank Lundy sends message to Adrien Broner: “You’re playing with the devil”
By Sam Volz: Hank Lundy says he’s coming to “f**k Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner up next month in their February 25th fight and mess up AB’s first fight of a three-fight deal with BLK Prime PPV at the Gateway Center Arena, College Park, Georgia. For...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
BoxingNews24.com
Mark Magsayo and Brandon Figueroa finalizing for March 4th on Showtime
By Craig Daly: Recently dethroned former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo and former WBA/WBC super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa are finalizing a deal for them to battle at 126. It’s unclear whether the interim WBC featherweight title will be on the line or not for the Figueroa-Magsayo fight, as the...
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr vs. Smith – Tonight’s Live Results From Manchester
By Mark Eisner: Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith will settle their grudge match tonight in their highly anticipated middleweight bout scheduled for 12 rounds, shown on DAZN in the U.S and Sky Box Office in the UK at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Boxing News will provide LIVE...
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr reacts to homophobic remarks from Liam Smith
By Brian Webber: Chris Eubank Jr says he was amused at Liam Smith’s homophobic remarks aimed towards him during today’s final press conference for their bout this Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr fired back at Smith’s crude attempts at angering him by...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn: “Does Tyson Fury want to fight Oleksandr Usyk?
By Charles Brun: Promoter Eddie Hearn questions whether Tyson Fury really wants the Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship fight because he believes he’s going to be resistant to negotiating a fair deal with him. Hearn says Fury’s promoters are shopping his fight with Usyk around the Middle East, looking...
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis on Ryan Garcia: “He needs to worry about Tank”
By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis says Ryan Garcia is like a barking dog, and he needs to worry about what’s coming for him in his April fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis rather than focusing on him. Prograis this the Tank vs. Ryan fight will be competitive early,...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia reported 200,000 to 215,000 PPV buys
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia reportedly brought in a respectable 200,000 to 215,000 pay-per-view buys for their January 7th fight on Showtime PPV from the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Dan Rafael is reporting the PPV numbers for the Gervonta vs. Hector...
BoxingNews24.com
John Fury on Oleksandr Usyk: “It looks like his body has departed from him”
By Barry Holbrook: John Fury questions what happened to all the muscles that IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk had last August when he defeated Anthony Joshua for the second time in their rematch. John, the 58-year-old father of WBC heavyweight champion, says Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) looked...
BoxingNews24.com
Liam Smith says he’s “fought better than Chris Eubank Jr”
By Jim Calfa: Liam Smith wasn’t in the mood to make peace with Chris Eubank Jr on Friday, a day after he went into attack mode, questioning his sexual preference during the final press conference last Thursday. Rather than let things go, Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) says he told...
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr says he needs “statement” win over Smith to get Golovkin fight
By Jim Calfa: Chris Eubank Jr says he absolutely needs a “statement” win over Liam Smith this Saturday night for him to get the fight he wants against IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin this year. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) states that he can’t narrowly...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant set for March 25th on Showtime PPV
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez & Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant are officially set for March 25th for their WBC super middleweight title eliminator on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Mike Coppinger is reporting the news about the Benavidez vs. Plant fight being a done deal....
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner on Hank Lundy: “He knows what he’s in for”
By Dan Ambrose: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner says he wants to knock out journeyman Hank Lundy early on February 25th so that he can get his paycheck earlier and go home when the two meet in the main event on BLK Prime pay-per-view at the Gateway Center Arena, in College Park, Georgia.
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin not interested in Munguia fight
By Sean Jones: One of the three big names that Jaime Munguia is targeting in 2023, IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin, has “Zero interest” in fighting him, according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN. After ten years of spinning his wheels, and fighting tomato cans, the unbeaten popular Mexican...
