Jasper, AL

Former 'American Idol' Contestant CJ Harris Dead At 31

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shfv8_0kGOHtGp00
Mega

Former American Idol contestant CJ Harris passed away over the weekend at 31 years old, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Harris, who appeared on the popular singing competition in 2014, reportedly suffered a heart attack at his home in Jasper, Alabama on Sunday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMwK0_0kGOHtGp00
Mega

According to a family member who spoke to TMZ on Monday morning, Harris was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead shortly after.

The 31-year-old blew the crowd away when he appeared on American Idol nine years ago, and successfully became a semi-finalist during the competition’s 13th season.

“You sing because you have to sing, not ’cause you want to sing,” said Keith Urban after Harris performed an electrifying and beloved rendition of the Allman Brothers song Soulshine .

“And I mean that in the deepest way,” Urban added at the time. “And that’s why it’s so believable and real.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfmDr_0kGOHtGp00
Mega

During his stint on American Idol in 2014, Harris told the Hollywood Reporter how he decided to audition for the singing competition on a whim after he unsuccessfully auditioned for both The X-Factor and The Voice .

Before he knew it, Harris had passed his audition and found himself making it to the final six performers before being eliminated.

“I saw they were doing the bus tour and they were going to be 30 minutes down the road from me,” he explained. “I said: ‘You know what? I'm going to give it another chance.’”

“I've gotten so much better, my voice has matured and my playing has gotten so much better,” he continued at the time. “I'm 23, before you know it I'll be 33 and I want to give it another chance.”

After performing on American Idol, Harris found further success when he appeared with country legend Darius Rucker at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYhOU_0kGOHtGp00
Willie Spence Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harris’ sudden passing from an apparent heart attack on Sunday came just months after American Idol runner-up Willie Spence passed away from injuries sustained in a fatal car accident in October.

According to investigators, Spence’s Jeep Cherokee crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 in Marion County, Tennessee.

“We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence," the show said in a tweet at the time. “He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.”

Comments / 87

Bunny Babe
4d ago

Wow, another heart attack!! Don't care what skeptic's say, it's not normal for so many young having heart attacks. But hey, you want to have your head in the sand go ahead keep in buried.Most of us know exactly what it's from.

Reply(8)
48
Claud Balls
5d ago

I wonder 🤔 what he has in common with other people who have died suddenly 🤔

Reply(18)
54
Lyndon Modin
4d ago

well the corrupt liberal deep state is bringing back the fact checkers again so they're getting desperate to control the narrative and keep the sheep brainwashed. It absolutely amazes me how gullible and easily swayed people can be swayed by the media and incapable thought. Anyone with half a brain knows that these multiple a day young people dying is not normal.

Reply
8
 

