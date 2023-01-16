Truck driver plows through restaurant’s patio, sending two to hospital, NC cops say

At least three people were injured when a man plowed through a restaurant patio with a pickup truck, North Carolina police say.

Fayetteville police said they responded just after midnight on Jan. 15 to Mikotos after a truck drove through the restaurant’s outdoor seating area and shots were fired.

Officers learned that there had been an “altercation” among customers, the department said in a Facebook post. One man, who appeared to be impaired, then left the patio and entered a pickup truck, police said.

Police said the driver then intentionally drove the truck into the seating area, hitting several diners. The driver then reversed, striking the patrons a second time.

Shots were fired at the truck, and the driver fled, police said.

Two patrons were taken to the hospital, according to the department. A third person was injured but declined to go to the hospital.

Police located the suspect and the truck shortly after the incident, they said. He was arrested and has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious Injuries, one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, damage to real property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The department asks that anyone with information about the incident contact Detective B. Pleze at 910-676-2596 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Fayetteville is about 140 miles east of Charlotte.

