Read full article on original website
Related
‘Deep Rising’ Review: Jason Momoa Narrates a Murky Doc on Deep-Sea Mining
You can get visual whiplash while watching Matthieu Rytz’s documentary about the geopolitical, economic, social and ecological ramifications of mining the planet’s ocean floors for metals. One minute, you think you’re watching an IMAX documentary about gorgeous creatures of the deep, with enough amazingly translucent jellyfish on display to satisfy any stoner’s need for optical stimuli. The next minute, there’s seemingly endless footage of discussions going on in corporate boardrooms, congressional hearings, investor meetings and cocktail parties, with the faces of many participants blurred out as if they were appearing on an episode of Cops. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance:...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Taylor Swift and SZA Exchange Compliments Amidst Feud Rumors, ‘So Much Love and Respect For Her’
While many Swifties and SZA fans believe the two artists are feuding, Taylor Swift and SZA appear to be friendly as the two exchange compliments over social media
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were ‘Idiots’ Who Didn’t ‘Know Music From Their Backsides,’ According to a Collaborator
Paul McCartney and John Lennon worked together as writers. Once, they brought in another musician for help, and he became irritated with them.
Riley Keough Honors Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley With Moving Tribute
Riley Keough is mourning the death of her mom, Lisa Marie Presley. The "Zola" actress, who is Lisa Marie's eldest child and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, honored the late singer with a heartwarming tribute shared to Instagram Jan. 20. Alongside a throwback photo of her mom cradling her as Riley held flowers, the actress simply captioned her post with a red heart emoji.
Bears' Peanut Tillman Fails Hilarious Wing-Eating Prank Challenge
Peanut Tillman gets pranked in wing-eating challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The King of Pranks goes down. Ex-Bears defensive back, Charles "Peanut" Tillman was pranked into eating very spicy wings while attempting to stave off milk and water for five minutes. "Sweating like I stole something," Tillman said....
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0