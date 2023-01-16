Read full article on original website
The Rarest Banner In Fortnite
"Fortnite" may be one of the most iconic battle royale titles on the market, but there's more to it than just the battle royale feature. Between cosmetics, emotes, dances, and other player customization options, the game can feel like a collector's dream. While some players focus on getting the coolest skins around, like Starfire from "Teen Titans" or the "Goat Simulator 3" skin, others focus on a less-popular collectible: Banners.
Apex Legends Players Call Celestial Sunrise Event "Shameless"
It seems Apex Legends players aren't too impressed with the game's upcoming Celestial Sunrise Collection Event, calling the final reward "shameless."
Apex Legends Reveals New Hardcore Mode Similar to Call of Duty
Apex Legends' Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is set to add in the long rumored Hardcore Mode, which leakers claimed would be similar to Call of Duty's. After various leaks and rumors emerged over the last few weeks, Respawn have finally announced the next event coming to Apex Legends. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will see the introduction of a new LTM Hardcore Royale, in which players will be put to the test.
Fortnite Rift Warden Stellan Outfit: Cost, How to Get
Fortnite players can buy the new Rift Warden Stellan Outfit in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.
Is Fortnite Getting a LEGO Collaboration?
Are Fortnite and LEGO teaming up for an upcoming collaboration? Here's what you need to know. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 dropped over a month ago, and despite a few glitches, fans have been enjoying the new update. Along with Chapter 4, Fortnite already released a collaboration with My Hero Academia, bringing new skins, items, and rewards to the game.
PS5 fans discover genius hack to fix one of the console’s most annoying features
GAMERS have found a clever way to stop that dreaded startup noise that blasts out when you switch on the PS5. The beep is not ideal if you're trying not to wake up the entire house as you play something late at night. It's been a bit of a long-running...
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Ecstatic Over Season 2 Gulag Change
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's next season of content is introducing a pretty significant Gulag change: Season 2 will feature 1v1 fights in the Gulag. If that sounds familiar, it's because it's how things initially worked in Warzone before Raven Software and Infinity Ward introduced the battle royale game's sequel and decided to adopt a 2v2 format for those seeking redemption. This change won't be implemented until Season 2 drops (and it'll now be dropping a bit later than expected following a delay), but it's a change that players are already quite pleased with.
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
Another gamer commits treason by posting military secrets on ‘War Thunder’ forums
A War Thunder player has posted military secrets on the official forums in a bid to win an argument about the F-16 fighter plane. was originally started in July last year, as a place to share facts, figures and the history of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, which was eventually added to War Thunder during December’s Apex Predators update.
Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for a Limited Time
Nintendo Switch Online has a new freebie for subscribers on Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and the regular ol' Switch. Unfortunately, it's not a new Sega Genesis or N64 game, but like these games, it's locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. More specifically, until January 24, all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack owners can download special Nintendo Switch Sports avatars. These avatars are not available to non-subscribers or even Nintendo Switch Online subscribers without the expansion pack. You need the Expansion Pack to access them and then Platinum Points to redeem each and every single one of them.
GTA 5 confirms what happened to Jack Marston after Red Dead Redemption
Ever wonder what happened to Jack Marston after the credits rolled in Red Dead Redemption? According to an Easter egg found in GTA V, he may have lived a very different, peaceful life. There are a number of ways that GTA V and the Red Dead Redemption games seem to...
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
GTA Online Adds Long Awaited Feature and Taxi Business
GTA Online has added a long-awaited future alongside the arrival of a taxi business. GTA Online has been going strong for nearly a decade at this point and just when you think there is quite literally nowhere else for this iteration of the game to go, Rockstar Games finds a way. It is getting to a point where Rockstar is adding things less frequently, however. Part of the reason for this is because the developer is knee-deep into the production of the next Grand Theft Auto game, which is expected to take place in Vice City and feature two protagonists. The scale is understandably quite large, so it requires more manpower as opposed to when Rockstar could crank out updates several times a year.
Fortnite x Dead Space Crossover Set for Mid-January, According to Leaks
New rumors have begun swirling on Fortnite's next crossover, this time with EA survival horror game Dead Space. The upcoming Dead Space remake is set for release on Jan. 27, and what better way to amp up the promotion than to have a crossover with one of the biggest games around. Fortnite has seen its fair share of gaming collaborations in the past, with characters such as Master Chief, Marcus Fenix and more joining their Gaming Legends cosmetic series.
Classic Ubisoft game is free to download to celebrate Year of the Rabbit
We may be several weeks into the new year, but Chinese New Year is just days away. This year, it falls on Sunday 22 January, and the new year will officially see us enter the Year of the Rabbit. To celebrate, Ubisoft are releasing an aptly themed freebie. Ubisoft hasn't...
Epic Games Adds The Kid Laroi Collaboration to Fortnite
Fortnite's in-game radio is about to get a shake-up, thanks to The Kid Laroi Icon Radio Takeover, but it seems more content is set to arrive soon. It feels like radio stations have been a part of Fortnite forever, but the feature was actually only added in Chapter 2. Since then, we've seen a variety of radio stations that allow players to listen to tracks in cars or other vehicles. From Party Royale to Radio Underground, there's an in-game station no matter your tastes.
Apex Legends Dev Footage Seemingly Leaks New Pathfinder Passive
Pathfinder could be set to get a new Passive, after dev footage emerged for Apex Legends during a live stream. Pathfinder has long been a staple Recon Legend for many in Apex Legends, often having healthy appearances in the pick rates. Armed with the Grappling Hook Tactical and Zipline Gun Ultimate, players have found plenty of ways to use Pathfinder effectively.
