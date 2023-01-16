ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Wild sign forward Matt Boldy to 7-year, $49M contract

The Minnesota Wild signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract that goes through the 2029-30 season.

The Wild selected Boldy No. 12 overall in the 2019 draft. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season.

Boldy, 21, has 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 42 games this season, his second with the Wild. Boldy has 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 89 games since making his NHL debut in 2021-22.

Boldy scored a goal in his first career NHL game and hasn’t slowed down.

Boldy reached the 50-point mark in his 60th career game and the 25-goal mark in his 74th career game, becoming the second-fastest player to reach either milestone

–Field Level Media

