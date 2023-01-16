‘We want to honor the history’: Historic Eagle bar to reopen in February

A historic bar in downtown Eagle is reopening after closing this past October.

The Gathering Place inside the Orville Jackson Drug Store building is under new ownership and has a new name: Old State Saloon.

Mark Fitzpatrick took over the building in November 2022 and has been working to revamp and rebrand the establishment with an emphasis on local, but promises to keep the old building’s historic charm.

“We still want it to be the gathering place for local people,” Fitzpatrick said. “We want the iconic look to stay the same and for people to recognize it as they hit that four-corner intersection of Eagle and State.”

As part of the revamp, Fitzpatrick is putting in new flooring, a fresh coat of paint, upgrades to the bar and beer tap system, and new equipment. He plans to open Old State Saloon as a bar only by February, serving liquor and local beer and wine from Idaho breweries and wineries. Weekly activities will include live music, dueling pianos, trivia night, and karaoke.

By this summer, Fitzpatrick hopes to have a kitchen built and to be serving food. The menu will consist of locally sourced, “high-quality bar food.”

“When you come in and you order the food, you’re going to hear from our server what ranch it’s from. That’s the type of place we want it to be,” Fitzpatrick said.

In addition to a kitchen, by this summer, Old State Saloon will also feature a coffee house, a small retail shopping room for local brews and wines, and a private room for events. Fitzpatrick says while remodeling, crews discovered an old door more than a century old behind a wall that used to lead to an alleyway, but now leads to nowhere. That door will be used as the entrance to the private room.

“That private room can be used for parties and gatherings, dinners, wine tastings, or whatever,” Fitzpatrick said.

When Old State Saloon opens its doors in February, it will be open seven days a week from 2 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and until 2 a.m. on weekends.

When the saloon expands to include a kitchen and coffee house this summer, it will be open in the morning hours.

“We are really excited about welcoming everybody and just continuing to improve and provide a place where everybody can find enjoyment with their friends,” Fitzpatrick said.