Lewisburg, PA

Send a little library love to your Valentine

By NCPA Staff
 5 days ago

Lewisburg, Pa. — Ditch the roses and chocolates this year and opt for a valentine that spreads the love of literacy and lifelong learning!

From Jan. 17 through Feb. 14, the Public Library for Union County will sell heart-shaped Valentine’s Day cards for $25 each. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Public Library for Union County and are used to enhance the library’s collection and services offered.

Celebrate National Library Lovers’ Month by purchasing a valentine for the library (or book) lover in your life. National Library Lover’s Month is dedicated to the supporters, contributors, and friends of libraries. Libraries offer a variety of media to improve, educate, and entertain their patrons, and the best part is libraries are free.

To purchase cards or for more information visit the Public Library for Union County at 255 Reitz Boulevard in Lewisburg, call 570-523-1172, or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org.

