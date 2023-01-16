Read full article on original website
Related
dicksonpost.com
Dickson Post Athlete of the Week (Week 20)
Congratulations to Jamison Ford who has been voted the Week 20 - Dickson Post's Athlete of the Week for Jan 9-15, 2023. Creek Wood basketball player Ford scored 14 points in the Red Hawks' comeback win over Greenbrier on Friday night.
dicksonpost.com
More on the settlers who helped Tennessee become 16th state
James Robertson and his group that settled at Fort Nashborough were not the first European settlers to come to the area we know today as Middle Tennessee. The first settlers of European descent were French fur traders. Jean du Charleville was a French fur trader who settled in what would...
dicksonpost.com
Dickson council endorses rehab of low-income apartments
Dickson’s City Council approved at its Jan. 9 meeting a resolution to support the rehabilitation of two apartment complexes in Dickson that provide housing for low-income and elderly residents. The project is included among financing of 13 different multifamily residential projects with up to $42.8 million in Tennessee Housing...
dicksonpost.com
Two Cases of New Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea Strain Reported in Massachusetts
FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Two cases of a new strain of gonorrhea reported in Massachusetts were at least partly resistant to several antibiotics, state officials announced Thursday. "The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern which DPH [Department of Health], the CDC...
Comments / 0