Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A Check-in at Streets Fine ChickenSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Related
Lewisville’s new public safety center is one step closer to completion
The public safety center will house fire and police officials. The ground breaking was scheduled for Jan. 20. (Rendering courtesy city of Lewisville) The Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center’s groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled for Jan. 20, as of press time. The new facility will replace Lewisville’s aging police and fire facilities and is expected to be completed by late 2024.
Recapture funding among Lewisville ISD’s priorities for legislative session
Recapture funding will be one of Lewisville ISD’s priority items during Texas’ 88th legislative session. (Hannah Norton/Community Impact) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees discussed priority items for Texas’ 88th legislative session during its Jan. 9 meeting. Recapture funding will be a priority for district officials this...
Three board of trustees spots up for election in both Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Carroll ISD
The Carroll ISD board of trustees has three positions up for election this spring. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and Carroll ISD will each have three spots on the board of trustees that expire this spring and will be up for election. Residents could begin filing to run for those...
Plano ISD partners with TONI&GUY to offer cosmetology program
Plano ISD is the first school district nationwide to do a collaboration with TONI&GUY. (Courtesy Plano ISD) Plano ISD students interested in cosmetology are getting a unique opportunity. During its Jan. 10 meeting, Plano ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a partnership with the TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy, making the school...
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023
(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
Candidate filings for Keller ISD, Northwest ISD board positions open until Feb. 17
Keller ISD and Northwest ISD have multiple school board positions on the ballot in May. (Community Impact file photo) Qualified residents of Keller ISD and Northwest ISD who wish to run for school board positions have the opportunity to file their applications, which started on Jan. 18. The deadline to file for a candidate application is Feb. 17.
South Belt Line construction hinders local businesses in Coppell
Coppell’s South Belt Line reconstruction project is expected to be completed summer 2023. (Photo by Destine Gibson) The 16-month reconstruction of a portion of South Belt Line Road in Coppell is expected to conclude this summer after a brief delay, according to local officials. The original timeline was October...
Dallas comprehensive plan is set for an update & Plano’s Haggard Farms sees development
Dallas is overseeing an update of its comprehensive plan, which was first enacted in 2006. (Courtesy Justin Turveen) The Jan. 20 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast takes a look at an effort to update ForwardDallas, the city of Dallas' comprehensive plan. Plus, Community Impact reporter Michael Crouchley zooms in on the development of Haggard Farms, one of the last large sites left to develop in Plano.
Controlled burn planned for McKinney’s Erwin Park Jan. 23
Erwin Park is home to the Erwin Park Skills Area, a series of mountain biking trails designed for progressive skills development maintained by the Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association. (Courtesy Team Dirt and Vert) A prescribed burn is planned for Erwin Park in north McKinney on Jan. 23, according to a...
Candidate filings for city councils open in Keller, Fort Worth, Trophy Club, Westlake, Roanoke
Candidate filings for area city council positions opened Jan. 18. (Community Impact file photo) The journey for residents who want to flex their community service muscles by serving on their respective city councils started Jan. 18. On May 6, voters will cast their ballots for various city council positions. Candidates...
Southlake City Council approves changes to Mach 1800 office building
A rendering provided at the Southlake City Council shows a redesigned entrance at the Mach 1800 office building located off SH 114. (Courtesy city of Southlake) Southlake City Council approved variance change during the Jan. 3 meeting. The variance is for Mach 1800, an office building located at 1800 E....
Report shows increase in congested highways and streets
The Texas Clear Lane initiative from TxDOT has been assigned $29 billion to work on non-tolled projects in the four metro areas. (Photo by Mark Fadden) Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s annual report recently showed an increase in congested highways and streets in 2021. The report started in 2009 and...
McAfee Corp. to create new regional headquarters at The Star in Frisco
Online protection company McAfee Corp. announced it would base its regional headquarters in facilities at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy Frisco Economic Development Corp.) A Jan. 19 news release from the online protection company McAfee Corp. announced it would begin moving into facilities at The Star in mid-2023. “What a...
Lewisville ISD approves new career, technology education course
Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a new course for high school students Jan. 9. (Courtesy Lewisville ISD) A new career and technology education course will be available to Lewisville ISD students. The district’s board of trustees approved a new course for high school students Jan. 9. The Introduction to...
Candidacy filing for Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake councils to begin Jan. 18
Candidacy filing for the May 6 general election will begin Jan. 18 and be open until Feb. 17. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Residents of Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake interested in City Council spots can file for candidacy in their respective cities beginning Jan. 18. The candidate filing period for all cities...
Redline Athletics to bring youth performance training to north McKinney
The facility will have a similar look to these renderings of the Frisco facility, Merle said. (Renderings courtesy Redline Athletics) Redline Athletics is expected to open its first McKinney location in the Urban Garages development in the northern portion of the city. The business offers “comprehensive athletic development,” including speed...
Filing period for Plano City Council, Plano ISD elections to open Jan. 18
The filing period for Plano City Council and Plano ISD board of trustees will begin Jan. 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The filing period for the upcoming Plano City Council and Plano ISD board of trustees elections will begin Jan. 18. Those interested in running for one of four council places or three school board places will have until Feb. 17 to file for a place on the ballot.
Coppell Parks and Recreation Department announces name change
The Coppell Parks and Recreation Department changed its name to Coppell Community Experiences. (Courtesy city of Coppell) After nearly 20 years, the Coppell Parks and Recreation Department has a new name and logo. The department announced it will now be known as Coppell Community Experiences. The name change and rebranding...
Proposed $35.9M redevelopment to bring public housing units to east McKinney
The public housing units on the site were built in the 1950s, according to city documents. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A proposed $35.9 million redevelopment project is planned for public housing units in east McKinney. The Lloyd-Owens and Cockrell Homes housing units on the east side of SH 5 are being...
Chicken N Pickle, West Elm and more businesses now open in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Chicken N Pickle features a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and other outdoor yard games. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Here are eight businesses and restaurants now open in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. Chicken N Pickle opened its Grapevine location Jan. 17. The indoor and outdoor entertainment complex features a restaurant, a...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0