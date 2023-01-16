ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Lewisville’s new public safety center is one step closer to completion

The public safety center will house fire and police officials. The ground breaking was scheduled for Jan. 20. (Rendering courtesy city of Lewisville) The Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center’s groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled for Jan. 20, as of press time. The new facility will replace Lewisville’s aging police and fire facilities and is expected to be completed by late 2024.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023

(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
PLANO, TX
Dallas comprehensive plan is set for an update & Plano’s Haggard Farms sees development

Dallas is overseeing an update of its comprehensive plan, which was first enacted in 2006. (Courtesy Justin Turveen) The Jan. 20 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast takes a look at an effort to update ForwardDallas, the city of Dallas' comprehensive plan. Plus, Community Impact reporter Michael Crouchley zooms in on the development of Haggard Farms, one of the last large sites left to develop in Plano.
DALLAS, TX
Filing period for Plano City Council, Plano ISD elections to open Jan. 18

The filing period for Plano City Council and Plano ISD board of trustees will begin Jan. 18. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The filing period for the upcoming Plano City Council and Plano ISD board of trustees elections will begin Jan. 18. Those interested in running for one of four council places or three school board places will have until Feb. 17 to file for a place on the ballot.
PLANO, TX
Chicken N Pickle, West Elm and more businesses now open in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Chicken N Pickle features a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and other outdoor yard games. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Here are eight businesses and restaurants now open in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. Chicken N Pickle opened its Grapevine location Jan. 17. The indoor and outdoor entertainment complex features a restaurant, a...
GRAPEVINE, TX
