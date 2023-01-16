Read full article on original website
WSET
Firefighters save trapped civilian, evacuate 4 others from Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Roanoke early Saturday morning. Roanoke FireEMS said at 3:25 a.m. they were dispatched for reports of a fire on the 1300 block of Purcell Ave NE. Those arriving on the scene found flames...
WSET
No injuries reported after bedroom ceiling fire in South Boston: Crews
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — South Boston crews say no one was hurt in a fire at a home in the area on Friday afternoon. The South Boston Fire Department & Company said it was dispatched to an unnamed address for smoke in a home. SEE ALSO: Driver hospitalized...
WSET
Driver hospitalized after vehicle overturns on Village Highway in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles late Thursday evening. At 11:58 p.m., crews were dispatched to Village Highway and Little Falling Road for reports of a crash with one vehicle overturned and a driver out of the vehicle.
WDBJ7.com
Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
timesvirginian.com
Leads still sought in hit-and-run death of Concord man
Virginia State Police is still seeking information on a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of Aaron Collins, 26, of Concord, on Sept. 21. The crash occurred on Route 460, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Collins...
wfxrtv.com
Two charged in shots fired incident in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has charged two men in a shooting incident that happened on Friday, Jan. 20. Lynchburg Police said they responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue around 2:31 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When officers got to the scene they found 23-year-old Samuel Christopher Reeves with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.
WSLS
Man arrested, charged after man found dead in Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man is in custody after a 49-year-old man was found dead in Amherst County, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say on Thursday, Amherst County Public Safety received a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound in the Alhambra Road area of Amherst County.
WDBJ7.com
Chesterfield Police: Missing teen found safe and unharmed
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a teen girl who was reported missing has been found unharmed. Earlier Thursday afternoon, police had said the girl, Allison Brady, may have been in the Roanoke area with 18-year-old Adam Fazar. There was no information released about where the teen was...
WSET
Crash on VA0-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. causes traffic delays: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers should expect delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. VDOT said both north and south...
WHSV
Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buckingham County man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for the death of a man found dead in George Washington National Forest. Joseph F. Cunningham, 43, is being held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center without bond. January 19, 2023, Amherst County Sheriff’s...
WSET
No suspects named 2 years after Lynchburg woman was killed in 'random' shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two years later and there are still no answers on who shot and killed Samantha Robinson. "Our detectives have spent countless hours following up on numerous leads over several months after the incident. They're continuing to follow up on leads as they come in. Unfortunately, we've not had a lot of new leads as of lately," said Ryan Zuidema, the Chief of Police at the City of Lynchburg Police Department.
WSET
2 men charged after shootout on Edgewood Avenue, 1 hospitalized: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting and wounding that took place in the 6000-block Edgewood Avenue early Friday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one adult male with non-life-threatening injuries, to the leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied cars hit by gunfire during this incident. No one inside the home was injured.
WSET
Covington church donates quilts to VSP to help children experiencing trauma
COVINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) in area 38 in Clifton Forge receives a very special donation. Debra Pickett and her bible group with Good News Fellowship Church in Covington donated handmade quilts and stuffed animals to VSP. Virginia State Police said they will carry these in...
WSET
2 missing Campbell County teens found safe
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two teenagers were missing from Campbell County on Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. But as of noon they were found safe. Law enforcement said 14-year-old Keira Millner had gone missing with 15-year-old Caiden Brown. "Thank you so much to our community...
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
WSLS
South Boston Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run
Authorities in South Boston are asking for the community’s help to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Jan. 19. At 11:57 a.m. on Thursday, the South Boston Police Department said they responded to the area of Dollar Tree located on Old Halifax Road for a woman that had been hit by a vehicle.
cbs19news
Man wanted on charges in Danville arrested in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Danville has been arrested in Augusta County on malicious wounding and firearms charges. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Danville Police Department on Thursday regarding a malicious wounding case in the Danville area. During the...
WSLS
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire
RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
wfxrtv.com
Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
WSET
Danville Fire Dept. breaks record with 9,592 calls in 2022, $10 million in property saved
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Dept. (DFD) has announced that it had a record-breaking year in 2022, with the highest call volume since the department's founding in 1884. The DFD ran a total of 9,592 calls, averaging over 26 calls per day. In addition to the high...
