WDBJ7.com

Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Leads still sought in hit-and-run death of Concord man

Virginia State Police is still seeking information on a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of Aaron Collins, 26, of Concord, on Sept. 21. The crash occurred on Route 460, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Collins...
CONCORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two charged in shots fired incident in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has charged two men in a shooting incident that happened on Friday, Jan. 20. Lynchburg Police said they responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue around 2:31 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When officers got to the scene they found 23-year-old Samuel Christopher Reeves with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man arrested, charged after man found dead in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man is in custody after a 49-year-old man was found dead in Amherst County, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say on Thursday, Amherst County Public Safety received a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound in the Alhambra Road area of Amherst County.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Chesterfield Police: Missing teen found safe and unharmed

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a teen girl who was reported missing has been found unharmed. Earlier Thursday afternoon, police had said the girl, Allison Brady, may have been in the Roanoke area with 18-year-old Adam Fazar. There was no information released about where the teen was...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buckingham County man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for the death of a man found dead in George Washington National Forest. Joseph F. Cunningham, 43, is being held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center without bond. January 19, 2023, Amherst County Sheriff’s...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

No suspects named 2 years after Lynchburg woman was killed in 'random' shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two years later and there are still no answers on who shot and killed Samantha Robinson. "Our detectives have spent countless hours following up on numerous leads over several months after the incident. They're continuing to follow up on leads as they come in. Unfortunately, we've not had a lot of new leads as of lately," said Ryan Zuidema, the Chief of Police at the City of Lynchburg Police Department.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

2 men charged after shootout on Edgewood Avenue, 1 hospitalized: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting and wounding that took place in the 6000-block Edgewood Avenue early Friday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one adult male with non-life-threatening injuries, to the leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied cars hit by gunfire during this incident. No one inside the home was injured.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

2 missing Campbell County teens found safe

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two teenagers were missing from Campbell County on Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. But as of noon they were found safe. Law enforcement said 14-year-old Keira Millner had gone missing with 15-year-old Caiden Brown. "Thank you so much to our community...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WHSV

SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WSLS

South Boston Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run

Authorities in South Boston are asking for the community’s help to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Jan. 19. At 11:57 a.m. on Thursday, the South Boston Police Department said they responded to the area of Dollar Tree located on Old Halifax Road for a woman that had been hit by a vehicle.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
cbs19news

Man wanted on charges in Danville arrested in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Danville has been arrested in Augusta County on malicious wounding and firearms charges. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Danville Police Department on Thursday regarding a malicious wounding case in the Danville area. During the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire

RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
