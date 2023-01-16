LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two years later and there are still no answers on who shot and killed Samantha Robinson. "Our detectives have spent countless hours following up on numerous leads over several months after the incident. They're continuing to follow up on leads as they come in. Unfortunately, we've not had a lot of new leads as of lately," said Ryan Zuidema, the Chief of Police at the City of Lynchburg Police Department.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO