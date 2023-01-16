Read full article on original website
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Has A Cheat Code For Burnouts
Despite being all-wheel drive and engineered for maximum grip, a lengthy cheat code will allow Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray owners to do burnouts. Corvette chief engineer Josh Holder explained to MotorTrend that the process to unlock the ability is the same as with the C8 Corvette Stingray and Z06. On the...
Driven: The 2023 Aston Martin DBX707 Is The World's Coolest SUV
It's easy to be cynical about a sports car company foraying into the realm of crossovers, but the Aston Martin DBX proved such a transition could be executed gracefully. The DBX was for Aston what the Cayenne was for Porsche: a breakthrough product that increased sales without diluting the brand. It was so successful that the company was able to let its engineers loose on an even more outrageous version called the 2023 Aston Martin DBX707.
2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo First Look Review: Godzilla Is A Dinosaur
Nissan has once again breathed new life into its aging GT-R, and that includes the high-performance Nismo variant. While the 600-horsepower V6 remains unchanged and will still propel the coupe down the road with incredible venom, the GT-R Nismo now comes with R34-inspired styling upgrades, a newly designed rear wing with swan neck-style supports, a new front limited-slip differential, and some of the most sportily styled Recaro seats in the business. Unfortunately, the Nismo's sky-high price places it alongside some of the best sports cars in the world, many of which are more complete than the GT-R. But as the finest incarnation of the R35 yet, the latest Nismo is untouched.
BMW M4 CS Spied At The Nurburgring
The unconfirmed but inevitable BMW M4 CS has been spied tackling the Nurburgring alongside its four-door M3 CS sibling. Finished in a striking burgundy hue, the M4 CS looks outstanding, but when will it finally be revealed, and what can we expect?. A Competition Sport version of the BMW M4...
2024 Nissan GT-R First Look Review: Never Say Die
The R35 Nissan GT-R simply doesn't know when to call it quits. Although the legendary sports car has been discontinued in some markets in what seemed like a sign of things to come for Americans, a newly facelifted 2024 model has just been unveiled in Japan with redesigned, R34-inspired looks, the return of the T-spec trim level, and the familiar 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that churns out 565 horsepower or 600 horses in Nismo guise, a high-performance model that we review separately. It's remarkable that a car that went into production late in 2007 has been given a new lease of life once more, but in an age of increasingly sanitized electrified cars, the frenetic GT-R with its shattering acceleration is a reassuring reminder of how things were. Let's see how competitive the iconic Nissan still is.
Mercedes-Benz CLA And Mercedes-AMG CLA Refined For 2024
Mercedes-Benz has lifted the lid on the updated CLA-Class, which arrives with tweaked styling, new technology, and, for the top AMG CLA 45, even more power than before. The most exciting development pertains to the feisty 45 S derivative, which now boasts 34 horsepower more than before. That brings the total power output up to 416 hp - a remarkable figure for a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine. Torque is now rated at 369 lb-ft. As a result, the small sedan can achieve the sprint from 0-60 mph in an estimated four seconds, continuing on to an electronically limited top speed of 167 mph.
Toyota Wants To Build 10.6 Million Cars In 2023
Toyota announced its goal of producing 10.6 million vehicles in 2023 but warned that parts shortages, specifically semiconductor chips, could alter its plans. For the fiscal year ending in March 2023, the Japanese automaker, currently the world's second-largest behind the Volkswagen Group, is on course to build at least 9.2 million vehicles, down from the 9.7 million-unit prediction it previously made.
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Says Goodbye To The DBS With 759-HP V12
Meet the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate: the final iteration of the DBS before it departs this world, and a limited edition model officially declared the most powerful production Aston Martin ever built (Aston declared the Valkyrie as a limited production model). Limited to 499 units globally, split between 300...
Vanwall Vandervell Electric Hot Hatch Costs More Than A Corvette Z06
Le Mans hopeful Vanwall has launched an electric hot hatch for the roads called the Vandervell, and at risk of stating the obvious, it looks like a re-bodied Hyundai Ioniq 5. Not that we're complaining - the Ioniq 5 swept the World Car of the Year awards and looked good doing it.
Ford Expected To Unveil MEB-Based Electric Crossover In March
Ford is expected to unveil its new electric crossover in March 2023, according to a new report from Germany's Automobilwoche. We first got a glimpse of the newcomer late last year when Ford model e Europe's Martin Sander shared a teaser image of the vehicle via Twitter. The upcoming EV is a result of the automaker's alliance with Volkswagen, which has so far birthed the new Amarok (based on the Ranger pickup), to name but one.
Watch Mazda Unbox The CX-90's Epic 340-HP Straight-Six Engine
Mazda continues its Mazda CX-90 unboxing teasers with a second video; this time, it's more revealing than before and features Ant Anstead giving us some driving impressions. Japanese actor and martial artist Hiroyuki Sanada returns as the presenter, following up on the promise: "Over the next few weeks, we will assemble Mazda's most ambitious vehicle ever."
Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid Getting Porsche Engine Tech
The Lamborghini Urus plug-in hybrid continues to make progress toward series production, and today we're learning it could pack Porsche engine technology. Our spy photographers have caught a Urus PHEV prototype undergoing testing, but unlike previous images, we now have a clearer look at the new front-end design. It makes sense for the Urus PHEV to have some styling updates compared to the current V8-only-powered model for two reasons: the new powertrain and it's time for a mid-cycle facelift that has given us the Urus S and urus Performante already.
Ferrari Wants To Develop Its Own Version Of Dodge's Fratzonic EV Exhaust
Ferrari has developed a means of generating an authentic and pleasurable soundtrack for its future electric supercars that will directly correlate with the powertrain's performance, enabling drivers to drive by sound as they would in any contemporary Prancing Horse like the SF90 Stradale. Instead of playing simulated audio through a...
Hyundai Shares More Details And Engine Choices Of Funky New Kona
Following the reveal in December last year, Hyundai has shared more details regarding the new 2024 Kona range. While the information concerns the Korean variant, it gives us an idea of what to expect from US-bound models. Let's kick off with the engines on offer. Hyundai says gas-only variants will...
Leaked! Lamborghini Aventador Successor's Full Design Revealed By Patent Filings
Design patent images of Lamborghini's upcoming hybrid V12 successor to the Aventador have made their online debut courtesy of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website. For whatever reason(s), the patent was filed in North Macedonia. Lamborghini clearly did not intend for these images to break loose online but, well, here we are.
Prior Design Takes Volkswagen ID.Buzz From Friendly To Fierce
Only due in the United States in 2024, tuners have already begun working their magic on the Volkswagen ID.Buzz, with Prior Design showing us how the cheerful styling can be enhanced with a new body kit. We expect this to be the first of many customized ID.Buzz models, as the squared-off, practical vehicle provides a great foundation for designers to think out of the box. In a video shared by Prior Design, a tuner better known for modifying high-end supercars, we can see a more aggressive ID.Buzz with lowered suspension, unique front/rear fascias, and large Rotiform wheels. These changes give the van some real street cred, although it won't be as practical over rougher surfaces as the standard model.
Driven: Is The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Better Than Its Gas-Powered Sibling?
There are two ways for automakers to transition their ranges from gasoline fuel to all-electric power. They can build an EV from the ground up and ensure no compromise in the vehicle's drivability or usability, or they can take an existing car and make as few compromises as possible. Genesis went down the ground-up route for the excellent GV60 crossover, but the Electrified G80 sedan is a conversion, albeit one Genesis planned. For all intents and purposes, the Electrified G80 is a Genesis G80 3.5T Sport trim but with the 3.5-liter turbo engine replaced by two electric motors and an 87.2-kWh battery.
Bridgestone And Lamborghini Develop First All-Terrain Run-Flat Supercar Tire
The Huracan Sterrato will come with the new Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tire, specifically designed by Bridgestone for the all-terrain variant of Lamborghini's latest supercar. According to Bridgestone, it's the first run-flat all-terrain tire specifically engineered for use on a supercar and uses bespoke polymers, patterns, and tire technologies to maximize traction both on- and off-road.
Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of Tomorrow's Reveal
The facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA has been teased ahead of its reveal tomorrow, and although the shadowy image is very good at hiding details, we've spotted a few things. Like the refreshed A-Class and B-Class launched in Europe last year, the changes are minor, but we can make out some of them.
Audi Introduces Battery Passport To Track How Clean Your EV Really Is
The Global Battery Alliance (GBA) launched its new Battery Passport at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. To be more precise, the GBA introduced the results of a proof of concept battery passport prototypes using data provided by Audi and Tesla. The idea for a Battery Passport dates back to 2017, but now there is proof that it can work.
