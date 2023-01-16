ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial expert discusses Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period

By Samantha Stewart
 5 days ago

(WTNH) — Jan. 1 through March 31 is the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period.

If you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan, it means you can switch between plans, or go back to your original Medicare. But many are wondering, what’s the better option? What should you consider before making any changes?

To discuss this enrollment period and more, Chartered Financial Consultant John Caserta joined News 8 to answer these questions and more.

Castera dives into what Medicare Advantage is, how it differs from the original Medicare, and what may be the best option for people.

For more resources online, visit Medicare.gov or Accesshealthct.com .

Watch the video above for the full interview with Caserta.

