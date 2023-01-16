Read full article on original website
WSLS
One hospitalized after house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – One person was hospitalized after a house fire in Roanoke early Saturday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Around 3:25 a.m., crews say they responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Purcell Ave NE. Responding units found flames showing from the roof where...
wfxrtv.com
Two charged in shots fired incident in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has charged two men in a shooting incident that happened on Friday, Jan. 20. Lynchburg Police said they responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue around 2:31 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When officers got to the scene they found 23-year-old Samuel Christopher Reeves with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.
WDBJ7.com
Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
WSLS
Two arrested in connection with Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lynchburg early Friday. Police say at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers say they located one man with non-life-threatening injuries to the...
WSLS
Meet Caiden: Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first foster dog
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has a new mascot. Meet Caiden: the department’s first-ever foster dog. Caiden is about three years old and was picked up as a stray by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP). The department’s community risk reduction specialist, Rachel Hale, came...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Head-on collision occurs on Hardy Road
A head-on collision occurred in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, on Hardy Road in Franklin County, shutting down a single lane of the road. The incident occurred on the 7600 block of Hardy Road, near Edwardsville Road. The Hardy Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other units, were dispatched...
timesvirginian.com
Leads still sought in hit-and-run death of Concord man
Virginia State Police is still seeking information on a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of Aaron Collins, 26, of Concord, on Sept. 21. The crash occurred on Route 460, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Collins...
WDBJ7.com
Chesterfield Police: Missing teen found safe and unharmed
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a teen girl who was reported missing has been found unharmed. Earlier Thursday afternoon, police had said the girl, Allison Brady, may have been in the Roanoke area with 18-year-old Adam Fazar. There was no information released about where the teen was...
WSLS
Man arrested, charged after man found dead in Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man is in custody after a 49-year-old man was found dead in Amherst County, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say on Thursday, Amherst County Public Safety received a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound in the Alhambra Road area of Amherst County.
WSET
2 men charged after shootout on Edgewood Avenue, 1 hospitalized: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting and wounding that took place in the 6000-block Edgewood Avenue early Friday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one adult male with non-life-threatening injuries, to the leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied cars hit by gunfire during this incident. No one inside the home was injured.
cbs19news
Man wanted on charges in Danville arrested in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Danville has been arrested in Augusta County on malicious wounding and firearms charges. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Danville Police Department on Thursday regarding a malicious wounding case in the Danville area. During the...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for Lynchburg apartment complex shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex in Lynchburg Wednesday night. Delante Lee Pannell, 22 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with two counts each of Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
cbs19news
Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
WSLS
Covington church donates handmade items to VSP in Clifton Forge
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Virginia State Police in Area 38 in Clifton Forge is thanking a local church for their kindness in donating handmade items for children in emergency situations. Debra Pickett and her bible group with Good News Fellowship Church in Covington donated handmade quilts and stuffed animals.
WSLS
Southern Trust Homes offers tips to prevent carbon monoxide
ROANOKE, Va. – Southern Trust Home Services offers tips to prevent exposure to carbon monoxide. The Roanoke-based home services company urges the importance of gas safety during the month of January. ROANOKE, Va. – Jan. 12, 2023 – With winter in full swing, Southern Trust Home Services, a leading...
WSET
Roanoke Police highlight forensic services efforts, over 1,500 reports written in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is highlighting the success of its Forensic Services Unit over the past year. According to RPD, its unit is one of the largest in Southwestern Virginia. The team is made up of a sergeant, six forensic investigators, and a part-time fingerprint...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford deputies find methamphetamine at traffic stop
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - While at a traffic stop on January 10, Bedford County sheriff’s deputies discovered approximately one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and a stolen enclosed trailer at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway. Philip Edward Harless from Vinton was the vehicle’s driver, according to...
WSLS
Bedford firefighters show support for student bullied at school
BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department showed its support for students struggling with bullying at school. When they learned that a student in the community had been experiencing some issues with bullying, they wanted to make sure he knew he wasn’t alone. Several members of the department...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after shooting in Troutville
TROUTVILLE, Va. – One man was hospitalized after an isolated shooting incident in Troutville on Jan. 12, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:21 p.m. on Jan. 12, the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from a woman who claimed she had shot her husband, authorities said.
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
