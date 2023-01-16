ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSLS

One hospitalized after house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was hospitalized after a house fire in Roanoke early Saturday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Around 3:25 a.m., crews say they responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Purcell Ave NE. Responding units found flames showing from the roof where...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two charged in shots fired incident in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has charged two men in a shooting incident that happened on Friday, Jan. 20. Lynchburg Police said they responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue around 2:31 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When officers got to the scene they found 23-year-old Samuel Christopher Reeves with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Two arrested in connection with Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lynchburg early Friday. Police say at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers say they located one man with non-life-threatening injuries to the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Meet Caiden: Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first foster dog

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has a new mascot. Meet Caiden: the department’s first-ever foster dog. Caiden is about three years old and was picked up as a stray by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP). The department’s community risk reduction specialist, Rachel Hale, came...
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Head-on collision occurs on Hardy Road

A head-on collision occurred in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, on Hardy Road in Franklin County, shutting down a single lane of the road. The incident occurred on the 7600 block of Hardy Road, near Edwardsville Road. The Hardy Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other units, were dispatched...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Leads still sought in hit-and-run death of Concord man

Virginia State Police is still seeking information on a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of Aaron Collins, 26, of Concord, on Sept. 21. The crash occurred on Route 460, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Collins...
CONCORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Chesterfield Police: Missing teen found safe and unharmed

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a teen girl who was reported missing has been found unharmed. Earlier Thursday afternoon, police had said the girl, Allison Brady, may have been in the Roanoke area with 18-year-old Adam Fazar. There was no information released about where the teen was...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man arrested, charged after man found dead in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man is in custody after a 49-year-old man was found dead in Amherst County, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say on Thursday, Amherst County Public Safety received a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound in the Alhambra Road area of Amherst County.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

2 men charged after shootout on Edgewood Avenue, 1 hospitalized: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting and wounding that took place in the 6000-block Edgewood Avenue early Friday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one adult male with non-life-threatening injuries, to the leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied cars hit by gunfire during this incident. No one inside the home was injured.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Man wanted on charges in Danville arrested in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Danville has been arrested in Augusta County on malicious wounding and firearms charges. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Danville Police Department on Thursday regarding a malicious wounding case in the Danville area. During the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for Lynchburg apartment complex shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex in Lynchburg Wednesday night. Delante Lee Pannell, 22 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with two counts each of Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Covington church donates handmade items to VSP in Clifton Forge

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Virginia State Police in Area 38 in Clifton Forge is thanking a local church for their kindness in donating handmade items for children in emergency situations. Debra Pickett and her bible group with Good News Fellowship Church in Covington donated handmade quilts and stuffed animals.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WSLS

Southern Trust Homes offers tips to prevent carbon monoxide

ROANOKE, Va. – Southern Trust Home Services offers tips to prevent exposure to carbon monoxide. The Roanoke-based home services company urges the importance of gas safety during the month of January. ROANOKE, Va. – Jan. 12, 2023 – With winter in full swing, Southern Trust Home Services, a leading...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford deputies find methamphetamine at traffic stop

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - While at a traffic stop on January 10, Bedford County sheriff’s deputies discovered approximately one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and a stolen enclosed trailer at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway. Philip Edward Harless from Vinton was the vehicle’s driver, according to...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Bedford firefighters show support for student bullied at school

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department showed its support for students struggling with bullying at school. When they learned that a student in the community had been experiencing some issues with bullying, they wanted to make sure he knew he wasn’t alone. Several members of the department...
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after shooting in Troutville

TROUTVILLE, Va. – One man was hospitalized after an isolated shooting incident in Troutville on Jan. 12, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:21 p.m. on Jan. 12, the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from a woman who claimed she had shot her husband, authorities said.
TROUTVILLE, VA
WHSV

SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA

