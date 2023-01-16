Read full article on original website
KHBS
Arkansas board decides not to decertify or ban former Crawford County election chair
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A state board decided Wednesday against decertifying the former chairman of the Crawford County Election Commission or banning him from working future elections. The Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners met in Little Rock to decide what punishment Bill Coleman should receive for taking canceled absentee...
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
KHBS
Colder air on its way to NWA, River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says colder air is on its way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley the next couple of days.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported...
KHBS
Cold tonight, with rain chances possible this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says it's cold tonight and quiet to start the weekend. Clouds will increase Saturday with rain chances for some of us.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content...
KHBS
Arkansas hires Dan Enos as offensive coordinator
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A familiar face is returning to the Razorback football coaching staff, as Sam Pittman hired Dan Enos as the program’s offensive coordinator. Enos formerly held the same position with the Hogs for three seasons back in 2015. He now returns to The Hill with 30...
