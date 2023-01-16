Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fishing in PensacolacretePensacola, FL
Beaches in PensacolacretePensacola, FL
where to eat tacos in PensacolacretePensacola, FL
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do ThereJameson StewardAlabama State
Related
WEAR
Family, friends gather for Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond's funeral in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Family and friends gathered at Barrancas National Cemetery Friday to bid their final farewells to a much loved veteran. Frank Emond was serving in the Navy, aboard the U.S.S. Pennsylvania when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Emond told the story many times at community events. He died...
WEAR
Blue Wahoos players pay special visit to children in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Students at Longleaf Elementary School in Pensacola received some special attention from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Thursday. Wahoos players and their mascot "Kazoo," made a stop at the school Thursday morning. Players read the book "Kazoo Makes the Team" to students. Players Will Banfield and Griffin Conine...
WEAR
$2.7 million locker room facility coming to Ashton Brosnaham Park in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A $2.7 million locker room facility will be coming to the Ashton Brosnaham Park's soccer complex. Escambia County commissioners approved the contract with AAA Affordable Structures Thursday morning. The soccer complex is home for various sporting events, group meetings and other community activities. Last fall, the complex...
WEAR
Petition aims to stop alleged funeral home suspect from being buried at Barrancas cemetery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- As the Escambia County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into corpse abuse allegations against a funeral home worker, there is a new fight underway. A military veteran has created an online petition to stop the alleged suspect, who is also a veteran, from being buried at...
WEAR
Pensacola Police Department adds more patrol officers downtown
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is adding more patrol officers to the downtown area. The department has had two officers on foot patrol. Now they'll have four. The Pensacola City Council approved the expense Tuesday night. "They have done a phenomenal job as far as finding problems and...
WEAR
Council On Aging unveils new tiny home in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A solution to our area's affordable housing crisis could be going small. The Council on Aging unveiled a new tiny home project on Friday. The council purchased two tiny homes to help elderly individuals facing hardship. Beverly Monroe has been living in the new tiny home...
WEAR
Beabadoobee to perform at Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Beabadoobee, a Filipino-Bristish singer and songwriter who will be on tour with Taylor Swift this spring, announced Wednesday she will be performing in Pensacola in April. The artist who recently released her second studio album, "Beatopia," will perform at the Vinyl Music Hall on April 19. In...
WEAR
29-year-old Pensacola man in critical condition after crash on Blue Angel Parkway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 29-year-old Pensacola man is in critical condition after a crash on Blue Angel Parkway Thursday night. The crash happened on Blue Angel Parkway and Highway 98 at around 5:40 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 29-year-old was traveling by motorcycle south on the right...
WEAR
Lakeview Center in Pensacola having trouble filling mental health positions
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Dozens of agencies across Northwest Florida are teaming up to help tackle issues surrounding mental health and substance abuse in our community. The Lakeview Center is a part of the Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida. This team of local agencies represents just about every part...
WEAR
N New Warrington Road home damaged in Escambia County fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home was damaged in a fire on N New Warrington Road in Escambia County Friday night. Units responded to the 900-block of N New Warrington Road at around 9 p.m. There were no transports involved, according to Escambia County. The State Fire Marshal is investigating...
Fatal accident on Emerald Coast Parkway, Highway 98 westbound shutdown: Destin Fire Rescue
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue said there was a fatal accident in front of Legacy on the Bay Apartments on Emerald Coast Parkway Thursday night, according to a Facebook Post from Destin Fire Rescue. The post said Highway 98 westbound is completely blocked and traffic is being redirected. “Please be cautious in […]
WEAR
Investigation continues into crash involving Navy plane with history of safety issues
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Navy has shared new details Wednesday afternoon about the plane crash in Baldwin County involving two NAS Whiting Field pilots. Investigators say both pilots ejected safely without any serious injuries. According to the Navy, they still don't know what caused the crash. A spokesperson tells...
WEAR
Elderly man, infant hospitalized after crash on Highway 98 in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An elderly man, around 80 years of age, and an infant were hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Matthew Boulevard in Destin Friday morning. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the crash, involving two vehicles, took place at around 10:30...
WEAR
Eglin Air Force Base working to bring family care to Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base is developing a proposal to build a military family care complex in Crestview. The Eglin Test and Training Complex is home to thousands of military members from all branches. For several years, members of the Army's 7th Special...
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office to host self-defense classes
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is hosting a self-defense class Saturday. It's for women and children to learn self-dense tactics. It will be held at two separate locations -- Emerald Coast Martial Arts in Fort Walton Beach and Gordon Martial Arts in Crestview. The first class...
WEAR
Community leaders create plan to address gun violence during roundtable in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Leaders and community members in Escambia County discussed solutions to gun violence in the community Wednesday night. The roundtable was held at the Brownsville Community Center with county commissioners, state lawmakers, members of local law enforcement, and community organizations. After two hours of input from the...
WEAR
Alleged victim reacts to Pensacola dentist Stamitoles' plea of no contest
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is new reaction Friday to a change in plea from the Pensacola dentist accused of inappropriately touching patients. Dr. Charles Stamitoles will no longer head to trial for three misdemeanor cases after pleading no contest. Stamitoles' attorney told the court his client is humiliated, and wants...
WEAR
Man charged with Pensacola Fitness murder to have sanity examined
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pensacola man indicted for killing his ex-girlfriend as she worked out at Pensacola Fitness is having his sanity examined. Kennon Farrow, 39, appeared in court Wednesday. He was recently indicted for the murder of 48-year-old Carla Williams on May 24, 2022. He is facing these...
WEAR
Pensacola dentist now charged with perjury following court appearance
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles is facing a new felony charge following Friday's court appearance. Stamitoles plead no contest to charges stemming from allegations he inappropriately touched three patients. He'll be sentenced for those charges next Friday. The State Attorney's Office confirms Stamitoles is now charged...
WEAR
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 98 in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. -- A 27-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 98 in Destin Thursday night. The crash took place in front of the Legacy on the Bay apartments on Highway 98 at around 6:30 p.m. Okaloosa County deputies say the man was hit by a car heading...
Comments / 0