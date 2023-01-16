ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolono, IL

Unity 2022-23 First Semester Honor Roll Announced

TOLONO - Almost two weeks ago, Unity High School announced the names of the first semester honor students. Students who achived a grade point average of 3.75 or better at the high school earn High Honor Roll recognition. Students earning a GPA of 3.20 to 3.74 are recognized as Honor students below. Congratulations to all the students listed below on the academic performance.
TOLONO, IL
Unity Jr. High second quarter 7th grade Honor Roll Students

TOLONO - Two weeks ago, Unity Junior High School announced the names of seventh-grade students who achieved honor roll and high honor roll status after the second quarter. Congratulations to the students who earned the requisite grade point average to celebrate the honor. High Honor Roll. Honor Roll. Joseph William...
TOLONO, IL
Youth orchestra concert at Smith Music Hall

URBANA - The East Central Illinois Youth Orchestra will perform their annual Winter Concert at Smith Memorial Hall in Urbana tomorrow. The Sunday evening concert features classical pieces from both American and Russian composers. "These talented students have worked long and hard to prepare this wonderful music, and we would...
URBANA, IL
Philo recycling reminder

PHILO - With the holiday season coming to an end, the Village of Philo wants to remind residents to please follow recycling rules. The recycle bins are for use only by Village of Philo and Philo Township residents. They request residents not to bring your recycling from the offices and business from Champaign-Urbana or surrounding communities for recycling.
PHILO, IL
Saint Joseph, IL
