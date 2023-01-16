Read full article on original website
Unity 2022-23 First Semester Honor Roll Announced
TOLONO - Almost two weeks ago, Unity High School announced the names of the first semester honor students. Students who achived a grade point average of 3.75 or better at the high school earn High Honor Roll recognition. Students earning a GPA of 3.20 to 3.74 are recognized as Honor students below. Congratulations to all the students listed below on the academic performance.
Seventy-eight sixth-grade students earn spot on Honor Roll at Unity Jr. High
TOLONO - Two weeks ago, Unity Junior High School announced the names of sixth-grade students who achieved honor roll and high honor roll status for the second quarter. Congratulations to the students who earned the requisite grade point average to celebrate the honor. High Honor Roll. Honor Roll. Kelsey Marie...
Unity Jr. High second quarter 7th grade Honor Roll Students
TOLONO - Two weeks ago, Unity Junior High School announced the names of seventh-grade students who achieved honor roll and high honor roll status after the second quarter. Congratulations to the students who earned the requisite grade point average to celebrate the honor. High Honor Roll. Honor Roll. Joseph William...
Dining with Dee to host delicious lunch menu at Pour Brothers
CHAMPAIGN - Chef Dee is offering a special catered lunch menu on January 22 at the spacious Pour Brothers Craft Taproom in Champaign. The meal will be served starting at noon and reservations for the event are required. A graduate of the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu, DeAngelo Newsom, known as...
Youth orchestra concert at Smith Music Hall
URBANA - The East Central Illinois Youth Orchestra will perform their annual Winter Concert at Smith Memorial Hall in Urbana tomorrow. The Sunday evening concert features classical pieces from both American and Russian composers. "These talented students have worked long and hard to prepare this wonderful music, and we would...
Philo recycling reminder
PHILO - With the holiday season coming to an end, the Village of Philo wants to remind residents to please follow recycling rules. The recycle bins are for use only by Village of Philo and Philo Township residents. They request residents not to bring your recycling from the offices and business from Champaign-Urbana or surrounding communities for recycling.
A college education is gift we can give to children of our American heroes
Ashley Audo, a student at Eastern Illinois University, poses with a photo of her father U.S. Army Major David Audo, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2009. Audo is a recepient of a scholarship from the Children of Fallen Patriots. NAPSI - While the holiday season is generally...
