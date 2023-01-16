ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 6

Bring It On
5d ago

Shut down the majority of restaurants. They’ve all gone to crap. Poor service, lousy food and pathetic management. Best food is served at home.

Reply
3
 

Chicken N Pickle, West Elm and more businesses now open in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Chicken N Pickle features a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and other outdoor yard games. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Here are eight businesses and restaurants now open in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. Chicken N Pickle opened its Grapevine location Jan. 17. The indoor and outdoor entertainment complex features a restaurant, a...
Yummy Deli opens deli shop in historic downtown Richardson

Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson's historic downtown at 102 S. McKinney St. (Community Impact file photo) Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson at 102 S. McKinney St. The deli, which was originally named Main Street Deli, is located in the historic downtown area of Richardson next to sister restaurant Yummy BBQ and the upcoming Bubbleology. Yummy Deli offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, burgers and more. 214-556-9262. www.yummybbq.com.
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023

(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
Dallas comprehensive plan is set for an update & Plano’s Haggard Farms sees development

Dallas is overseeing an update of its comprehensive plan, which was first enacted in 2006. (Courtesy Justin Turveen) The Jan. 20 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast takes a look at an effort to update ForwardDallas, the city of Dallas' comprehensive plan. Plus, Community Impact reporter Michael Crouchley zooms in on the development of Haggard Farms, one of the last large sites left to develop in Plano.
News Bites: Blood Stem Cell Drive for Son of Dallas Restaurateurs Dean and Lynae Fearing

The Son of Dallas Restaurateurs is Looking for a Blood Stem Cell Donor. Campbell Fearing, the son of Dallas chef Dean Fearing and restaurant owner Lynae Fearing, is looking for a blood stem cell donor after his recent leukemia diagnosis. Campbell, 23, is a biblical studies student at Dallas Baptist University and a server at Lovers Seafood & Market. The restaurant, at 5200 W. Lovers Ln., is hosting a donor drive Sunday with blood cancer nonprofit DKMS to find a match for Campbell. The drive requires each person to go through a medical eligibility review, a registration form, and a cheek swab.
Cookie Plug bringing thick bakes with hip-hop flair to Lake Highlands

Cookie Plug CEO Chris Wyland said the Lake Highlands location is expected to open at the beginning of March. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) California-based Cookie Plug is looking to open a number of locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and one of those is coming to Lake Highlands. The chain, which combines “hip-hop culture” with sweets, serves up a variety of thick cookies. With plans to open up 10 North Texas locations through a recent franchise deal, one of those will be located in the Kingsley Square shopping center at 7215 Skillman St. CEO Chris Wyland said the location is expected to open at the beginning of March after experiencing permitting delays. According to a Jan. 11 press release, Cookie Plug closed 2022 with 152 planned franchise locations in its pipeline. https://cookieplug.com/
New South Window Solutions to offer blinds, glass doors in Richardson

New South Window Solutions is expected to open in the Arapaho Central Park at 1002 N. Central Expressway. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) New South Window Solutions is expected to open early this year at the Arapaho Central Park shopping center in Richardson. The window store will be located at 1002 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 600. No grand opening date has been announced, but a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing said construction was slated to end in November. The Richardson location is the company’s first store in the Dallas area. It has operations in the Houston area and five other states. New South sells a variety of windows and related products, including blinds, glass and doors. 469-699-8600. www.newsouthwindow.com.
Dallas native introduces combined yoga studio, blow dry bar to Frisco with Pose Studios

Pose Studios is owned by April Kyle Snyder, a certified yoga instructor and hairstylist. (Courtesy Pose Studios) Pose Studios is a woman-owned yoga studio and blow dry bar with goals to become a self-care destination in West Frisco, the owner said. The business celebrated a soft opening at The Shops at Starwood in November for the yoga studio and expects to be fully functional with the blow dry bar by February. The blow dry bar includes a yoga studio that teaches vinyasa-style yoga classes. Restrooms feature showers for yoga students to rinse off after class before leaving or utilizing the salon services.
This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
Multiple big rigs catch on fire in northwest Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire involving at least two big rigs is sending thick black smoke into the air in northwest Dallas.The scene is near I-35 and Manana - just north of Loop 12 - Northwest Highway.No word yet what has caused the trucks to catch fire.Multiple Dallas fire rescue crews are on the scene.We've not had any reports of injuries.
