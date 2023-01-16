Cookie Plug CEO Chris Wyland said the Lake Highlands location is expected to open at the beginning of March. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) California-based Cookie Plug is looking to open a number of locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and one of those is coming to Lake Highlands. The chain, which combines “hip-hop culture” with sweets, serves up a variety of thick cookies. With plans to open up 10 North Texas locations through a recent franchise deal, one of those will be located in the Kingsley Square shopping center at 7215 Skillman St. CEO Chris Wyland said the location is expected to open at the beginning of March after experiencing permitting delays. According to a Jan. 11 press release, Cookie Plug closed 2022 with 152 planned franchise locations in its pipeline. https://cookieplug.com/

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO