Read full article on original website
Bring It On
5d ago
Shut down the majority of restaurants. They’ve all gone to crap. Poor service, lousy food and pathetic management. Best food is served at home.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A Check-in at Streets Fine ChickenSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet train, but when will it be built?Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
Related
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Dallas
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Dallas. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the popular national restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened a new location at 1401 Elm Street in Dallas.
Chicken N Pickle, West Elm and more businesses now open in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Chicken N Pickle features a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and other outdoor yard games. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Here are eight businesses and restaurants now open in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. Chicken N Pickle opened its Grapevine location Jan. 17. The indoor and outdoor entertainment complex features a restaurant, a...
Yummy Deli opens deli shop in historic downtown Richardson
Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson's historic downtown at 102 S. McKinney St. (Community Impact file photo) Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson at 102 S. McKinney St. The deli, which was originally named Main Street Deli, is located in the historic downtown area of Richardson next to sister restaurant Yummy BBQ and the upcoming Bubbleology. Yummy Deli offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, burgers and more. 214-556-9262. www.yummybbq.com.
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023
(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
Dallas comprehensive plan is set for an update & Plano’s Haggard Farms sees development
Dallas is overseeing an update of its comprehensive plan, which was first enacted in 2006. (Courtesy Justin Turveen) The Jan. 20 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast takes a look at an effort to update ForwardDallas, the city of Dallas' comprehensive plan. Plus, Community Impact reporter Michael Crouchley zooms in on the development of Haggard Farms, one of the last large sites left to develop in Plano.
Garland to Get Salad and Go
Fall 2023 could be when this chain will begin serving healthy food options.
South Belt Line construction hinders local businesses in Coppell
Coppell’s South Belt Line reconstruction project is expected to be completed summer 2023. (Photo by Destine Gibson) The 16-month reconstruction of a portion of South Belt Line Road in Coppell is expected to conclude this summer after a brief delay, according to local officials. The original timeline was October...
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?
When HEB announced in 2021 that they were (finally!) expanding in North Texas into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, pretty much everyone had the same question: When is a store opening near me? It's been two years on and many are still seeking answers.
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
dmagazine.com
News Bites: Blood Stem Cell Drive for Son of Dallas Restaurateurs Dean and Lynae Fearing
The Son of Dallas Restaurateurs is Looking for a Blood Stem Cell Donor. Campbell Fearing, the son of Dallas chef Dean Fearing and restaurant owner Lynae Fearing, is looking for a blood stem cell donor after his recent leukemia diagnosis. Campbell, 23, is a biblical studies student at Dallas Baptist University and a server at Lovers Seafood & Market. The restaurant, at 5200 W. Lovers Ln., is hosting a donor drive Sunday with blood cancer nonprofit DKMS to find a match for Campbell. The drive requires each person to go through a medical eligibility review, a registration form, and a cheek swab.
Cookie Plug bringing thick bakes with hip-hop flair to Lake Highlands
Cookie Plug CEO Chris Wyland said the Lake Highlands location is expected to open at the beginning of March. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) California-based Cookie Plug is looking to open a number of locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and one of those is coming to Lake Highlands. The chain, which combines “hip-hop culture” with sweets, serves up a variety of thick cookies. With plans to open up 10 North Texas locations through a recent franchise deal, one of those will be located in the Kingsley Square shopping center at 7215 Skillman St. CEO Chris Wyland said the location is expected to open at the beginning of March after experiencing permitting delays. According to a Jan. 11 press release, Cookie Plug closed 2022 with 152 planned franchise locations in its pipeline. https://cookieplug.com/
Heyday Announces Expansion to Southlake in Early 2023
One-stop skincare shop will join bustling Southlake Town Square in January
New South Window Solutions to offer blinds, glass doors in Richardson
New South Window Solutions is expected to open in the Arapaho Central Park at 1002 N. Central Expressway. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) New South Window Solutions is expected to open early this year at the Arapaho Central Park shopping center in Richardson. The window store will be located at 1002 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 600. No grand opening date has been announced, but a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing said construction was slated to end in November. The Richardson location is the company’s first store in the Dallas area. It has operations in the Houston area and five other states. New South sells a variety of windows and related products, including blinds, glass and doors. 469-699-8600. www.newsouthwindow.com.
Dallas native introduces combined yoga studio, blow dry bar to Frisco with Pose Studios
Pose Studios is owned by April Kyle Snyder, a certified yoga instructor and hairstylist. (Courtesy Pose Studios) Pose Studios is a woman-owned yoga studio and blow dry bar with goals to become a self-care destination in West Frisco, the owner said. The business celebrated a soft opening at The Shops at Starwood in November for the yoga studio and expects to be fully functional with the blow dry bar by February. The blow dry bar includes a yoga studio that teaches vinyasa-style yoga classes. Restrooms feature showers for yoga students to rinse off after class before leaving or utilizing the salon services.
This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
Shopping guide: 18 new retailers in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
There are many places to shop in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock) Here is a list of retailers that opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle in 2022. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. The Little Gym and Snapology. 5801 Long Prairie Road,...
Dallas Observer
Sorry, Frisco. Dallas Mayor Wants Your New Universal Studios Theme Park in Hensley Field.
Some residents in Frisco are upset about Universal Studios’ plans to build a 97-acre kids' theme park in the city. The park still needs to be approved by the Frisco City Council, but as WFAA reported this week, some Frisco residents have told their council members they worry the park could bring more traffic and crime to the area.
Multiple big rigs catch on fire in northwest Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire involving at least two big rigs is sending thick black smoke into the air in northwest Dallas.The scene is near I-35 and Manana - just north of Loop 12 - Northwest Highway.No word yet what has caused the trucks to catch fire.Multiple Dallas fire rescue crews are on the scene.We've not had any reports of injuries.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 6