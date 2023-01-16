Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Mic'd-up video showed what Dak Prescott really said following Brett Maher's PAT struggles
The Dallas Cowboys cruised past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Monday’s NFC Wild Card matchup, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Kicker Brett Maher had a game to forget with an astonishing four missed extra points. It was so bad that even Jerry Jones was fielding questions about a possible change at kicker (he said he was sticking with Maher).
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
bvmsports.com
Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers
DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
5 best Dallas Cowboys teams of all-time
What are the best Dallas Cowboys teams of all-time? This historic franchise has won five Super Bowl titles. But one
San Francisco 49ers Announce Jimmy Garoppolo's Status For Cowboys Game
Earlier this week, a report that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted without a walking boot for the first time since he broke his foot led to some speculation that Garoppolo could return to the team's active roster before the end of the postseason. If that happens, it won't ...
Coach Jerry Jones has scouted the 49ers' defense, and the Cowboys are all set
Things didn't work out too well for Dallas last time Prescott used his legs against the Niners.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Flipping Five-Star Recruit
Deion Sanders made five-star moves on Thursday, flipping Cormani McClain's commitment to Colorado from Miami. McClain, a five-star recruit, is the No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2023. He is also the nation's No. 12 overall prospect and No. 3 player in the state of Florida, according to ...
Yardbarker
The Dallas Cowboys Can Win, but Dak Prescott Needs To Play Perfect
The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers square off in an exciting Division Round game. Dak Prescott played lights out Monday night, but can he do it again? Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off an absolute beatdown of the Seattle Seahawks and are looking like the scariest team in the playoffs.
NFL world reacts to Giants unfortunate hotel situation
The New York Giants were rudely awakened in Center City Philadelphia on Saturday morning before their big playoff game. According to Jordan Raanan, who covers the Giants for ESPN’s NFL Nation, the Giants team hotel had no water. Though, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo later reported that the situation has been fixed and a crisis has Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Giants unfortunate hotel situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How much better is Dak Prescott than Brock Purdy?
Andrew Fillipponi and Danny Parkins of the Audacy Original Podcast “1st & Pod” debated how much better Dak Prescott is than Brock Purdy and if it really even matters given the teams’ makeups.
Ed Reed says Bethune-Cookman won’t ratify contract
Ed Reed will not become the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman after all. The Hall of Fame safety announced Saturday
Why DeMeco Ryans is a top candidate for Texans
Ryans, who finished his decade in the NFL with 970 career tackles, 13 1/2 sacks and seven interceptions in 140 career games, has him poised to potentially run his own team.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis now No. 2 on NCAA's scoring list
Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis moved into second place on the NCAA's all-time scoring list during Saturday's game against IUPUI.
