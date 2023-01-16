Read full article on original website
Related
Gail Kim Has 'Passed Along The Idea' Of Working With Other Companies Like Stardom For All-Women's Show
Gail Kim would love to work with other promotions. Since WWE Evolution in 2018, all-female shows have become a major talking point in wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance held their own all-female show in 2021 with NWA Empowerrr. There were no follow up WWE Evolution or NWA Empowerrr shows.
Rob Van Dam Discusses The ECW Reboot, Says Vince McMahon Looked 'Really Cool' In A Durag
Rob Van Dam gives some insight into his current day feelings about the ECW reboot. When fans think of the original iteration of Extreme Championship Wrestling, names like Rob Van Dam, Sabu, and Tazz immediately come to mind. When fans think of the ECW reboot that began in 2006, a ton of rough memories come to mind, as WWE's version of the brand was stripped down and much different from the original iteration of the company.
Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa Added To 1/27 WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown (1/27) - Tag Team Tournament Semi-Final: Banger Bros (Drew McIntyre & Sheamus) vs. Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla w/ B-Fab) - Tag Team Tournament Semi-Final: Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) - Kevin Owens vs. Solo...
Sami Zayn: Winning WWE Title Would Be The Cherry On Top Of Everything Else
Sami Zayn comments on potentially winning the WWE Championship. Zayn is a former three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and NXT Champion, but despite his lack of gold, Zayn is one of the most revered performers in wrestling, showing a range of skills in the ring and on the microphone. He's currently...
D-Von Dudley Announces He Is Parting Ways With WWE
D-Von Dudley is moving on from WWE. D-Von Dudley is a WWE Hall of Famer and has worked for the past several years as a producer and coach in WWE. In June of 2022, Dudley began working as a coach for the NXT brand, but now, he has announced in a new tweet that he is parting ways with the company.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Targeted For UFC 285 In March
Two-division UFC champion, Amanda Nunes, is expected to defend her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana at UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Combate was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion itself has yet to officially confirm anything regarding the booking. Nunes is 13-1 in her last fourteen fights and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC women's bantamweight champ, Julianna Peña, in their rematch at UFC 277 back in July. Aldana meanwhile is 4-1 in her last five Octagon appearances and will look to build on a third-round KO win over Macy Chiasson at UFC 279 in September.
KOBK Souled Out II Results (1/14): Adam Priest, Billie Starkz, Hoodfoot In Action
Kill Or Be Killed held its KOBK Souled Out II event on January 14 from The Cobra in Nashville, TN. The event aired on IWTV on January 19. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. KOBK Souled Out...
Kazuchika Okada On Wrestle Kingdom Night 2, Kevin Nash Update, New AEW Backstage Hire | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 19, 2023:. - Kazuchika Okada spoke with Sports Illustrated about the upcoming second night of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Okada will team with Togi Makabe Japan against NOAH stars Kaito Kiyomiya and Yoshiki Inamura. In the interview, Okada explains how he views interpromotional bouts.
NXT Level Up Results (1/20): Joe Gacy, Nikkita Lyons, Damon Kemp Compete
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on January 20. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on January 17. The show aired on Peacock. NXT Level Up Results (1/20) Nikkita Lyons def. Jakara Jackson. Damon Kemp def. Tank Ledger. Joe Gacy (w/Ava Raine,...
Crowbar Talks His AEW Dark Match Against Joey Janela, Says Janela Requested To Work With Him
Crowbar talks his match against Joey Janela on AEW Dark: Elevation. When wrestling legends are in the twilight of their career, they often become journeymen of some sorts. That is certainly the case for former WCW star Crowbar, who has been making his way around the wrestling scene in recent years. Crowbar, also known as Devon Storm, has made appearances in BEYOND Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling in 2022 alone.
Alec Price: I Want To Be Signed, I've Changed The Whole Territory And Game
Alec Price has already had a busy 2023, wrestling in a recorded ten matches according to Cagematch. On January 6, Price competed against Channing Thomas in a 60-minute Iron Man match in Worcester, Massachusetts. He flew across the country to face Titus Alexander in San Francisco, California on January 7, and then traveled to Chicago, Illinois to wrestle for GCW on January 8.
Batista: I'm Not Who I Am Today Without The Moment Of Winning The WWE Title At WrestleMania 21
Batista (Dave Bautista) captured his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21 when he defeated Triple H in the main event of the show. Celebrating his 54th birthday on January 18, Batista took to Instagram to re-watch the end of his WrestleMania 21 match and explain how it helped get him to where he is today.
WWE Raw On 1/16 Records 12% Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 16 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 16 averaged 1.489 million viewers. This number is down big from the 1.693 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.42 rating in...
STARDOM NEW BLOOD 7 Results (1/20/23): Tag Team Title Tournament Begins
After starting the NEW BLOOD series in 2022 to showcase the young up-and-coming talent in the Joshi landscape, it was always going to be intriguing to see how the brand would grow heading into 2023. Well, NEW BLOOD 7 marked the beginning of the NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship tournament as four first-round matchups took place. Add in three singles matches including a debut by a former TJPW star and it's easy to say that this was one of the most notable NEW BLOOD events yet.
KiLynn King: I'm Still A Free Agent, I'm On The Ride To See What Happens
KiLynn King recalls how she landed her match at NJPW Rumble in 44th Street and discusses her future. In the past, King was a regular on AEW, as she often competed on AEW Dark. Once her opportunities started to dwindle, she explored her options elsewhere, and she became a featured member of the NWA's women's division. King has continued to receive more opportunities with other companies. One breakout moment came when she worked NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, where she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.
Karl Fredericks Makes Appearance At 1/20 NXT Live Event
Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling talent Karl Fredericks made an appearance at the January 20 NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL. Fredericks confronted Axiom and attacked him. It was reported on January 10 by PWInsider that Fredericks had signed with WWE and had already started at the WWE Performance Center.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 1/20 (Taped On 1/18)
AEW taped matches for the January 20 episode of AEW Rampage on January 18 from from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 1/20 (Taped On 1/18) "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry def. Ethan Page (with Stokely Hathaway, Matt Hardy,...
Spoilers: Knockouts Debut, New No Surrender Match At 1/20 IMPACT Tapings
Big spoilers coming out the January 20 IMPACT Wrestling tapings. IMPACT held its latest set of television tapings on January 20 from Kissimmee, FL. During the tapings, multiple Knockouts debuted, a new match was set up for No Surrender, and more. Read below if you want to be spoiled (courtesy...
Top Flight upsets The Bucks, Bryan and Bandido put on a CLINIC | Day After Dynamite #45
A very interesting episode of Dynamite that hits on all cylinders, but while the talent paid tribute to Jay Briscoe in a very touching way, the show itself didn't seem to. Will is joined by Iridian Fierro.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0