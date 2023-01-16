ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Lawton police investigating second homicide of 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating the second homicide of 2023 after a man found at a Lawton hotel died of his injuries. Officers were called to the Executive Inn on the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to Lawton Police Capt. John Mull. Officers reportedly found good Samaritans attempting to give first aid to an unresponsive man with serious injuries. Capt. Mull would not say the type of injury the man suffered.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Crews respond to fatal structure fire in western Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A structure fire has been confirmed to be fatal according to Comanche County Emergency Management. Crews from Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the fire in the 2400 block of SW Deyo Mission Road just before 7 p.m. on Friday. When firefighters arrived on...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital, after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Lawton. Lawton Police Capt. John Mull says officers were called to the Executive Inn, in the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Capt. Mull says when officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive, with a serious injury. He would not say what type of injury the man suffered.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Vandals Destroy Playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.

Earlier this morning the news broke that vandals had destroyed one of the playgrounds at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton. It was the playground next to Miracle League Field near the old National Guard Armory. At this time LPD (Lawton Police Department) is still investigating and I'm sure LFD (Lawton...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Bentley Gate opening delayed

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The reopening of Bentley Gate is delayed until further notice. Fort Sill officials said the delay is to ensure all safety and inspection standards are met before the gate is used in daily operations. The gate is located on Sheridan next to the visitors center. All...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Playground equipment in Elmer Thomas Park destroyed in overnight fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Playground equipment next to the miracle league field at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton mysteriously caught fire overnight. Lawton Fire Department was called to an outside fire at Elmer Thomas Park around 2:50 am Thursday. When they arrived the park equipment was on fire. “It took...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Police file more charges on suspected Fentanyl dealer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police file more charges on a man they suspect has been supplying large amounts of Fentanyl and other drugs in Wichita Falls in recent months.Marcos Martinez Pardo is jailed on 7 manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charges and 2 other drug charges. A total of 12 drug […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Arsonist’s probation goes up in smoke

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sentenced to probation for arson after he tried to burn down a barn when the victim refused to give him a cigarette had his probation revoked after he allegedly tested positive for marijuana. Daniel Everett Gilbreath, 53, was jailed on Thursday, January 19, after he allegedly failed to meet […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Guilty verdict reached in 2021 Lawton homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A guilty verdict has been issued in a 2021 south Lawton murder. In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body was found near the intersection of SW 6th and Highway 277. PREVIOUS STORY | UPDATE: Identities of...
LAWTON, OK
jambroadcasting.com

Body found amid search for missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma

(CYRIL, Okla.) — The body of a child has been found amid the search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside one week ago, authorities in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County, outside...
CYRIL, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Emergency crews respond to two motorcycle crash

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fatal motorcycle accident on FM 367 near Wellington Road. According to preliminary reports, emergency crews received a report of a two-motorcycle accident shortly after 4 p.m., Sunday. One person was reported as unresponsive, and another had serious injuries. An Air […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: Adams listed in Caddo County Jail

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The former caregiver of Athena Brownfield who was arrested in Arizona and faces a first degree murder charge in her case is possibly heading back to Oklahoma. Ivon Adams was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona on January 12 and waived extradition the next day in a...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Lawton-Ft. Sill airport demolition project underway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is doing some major renovations over the next year, and Thursday they began with a demolition project. Crews began their first steps with the demolition of the boarding gate area that was built in the 1950′s so they can install a brand new entrance.
LAWTON, OK

