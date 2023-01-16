Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Lawton police investigating second homicide of 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating the second homicide of 2023 after a man found at a Lawton hotel died of his injuries. Officers were called to the Executive Inn on the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to Lawton Police Capt. John Mull. Officers reportedly found good Samaritans attempting to give first aid to an unresponsive man with serious injuries. Capt. Mull would not say the type of injury the man suffered.
kswo.com
Crews respond to fatal structure fire in western Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A structure fire has been confirmed to be fatal according to Comanche County Emergency Management. Crews from Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the fire in the 2400 block of SW Deyo Mission Road just before 7 p.m. on Friday. When firefighters arrived on...
kswo.com
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital, after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Lawton. Lawton Police Capt. John Mull says officers were called to the Executive Inn, in the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Capt. Mull says when officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive, with a serious injury. He would not say what type of injury the man suffered.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
kswo.com
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police officials say a man was struck by a car while crossing the roadway on the west side of town. Officials say a vehicle was driving south bound on SW 67th St. near Chaucer Dr. when the collision occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. He...
Man on Percocet with no pants on damages vehicles, WFPD says
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is out of jail after posting bond for what police said was a series of “extremely erratic” behavior late Thursday night, all while he wasn’t wearing any pants. Carlos Burney is charged with criminal mischief over $750 but under $2,500 and public intoxication following the incident. He […]
Vandals Destroy Playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.
Earlier this morning the news broke that vandals had destroyed one of the playgrounds at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton. It was the playground next to Miracle League Field near the old National Guard Armory. At this time LPD (Lawton Police Department) is still investigating and I'm sure LFD (Lawton...
kswo.com
Bentley Gate opening delayed
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The reopening of Bentley Gate is delayed until further notice. Fort Sill officials said the delay is to ensure all safety and inspection standards are met before the gate is used in daily operations. The gate is located on Sheridan next to the visitors center. All...
WCSO discuss impact of newly acquired body cameras
Wichita County Sheriff David Duke has seen first-hand what his deputies have to experience on a daily basis, and he said that's why body cams are so crucial for law enforcement.
kswo.com
Playground equipment in Elmer Thomas Park destroyed in overnight fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Playground equipment next to the miracle league field at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton mysteriously caught fire overnight. Lawton Fire Department was called to an outside fire at Elmer Thomas Park around 2:50 am Thursday. When they arrived the park equipment was on fire. “It took...
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
Police file more charges on suspected Fentanyl dealer
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police file more charges on a man they suspect has been supplying large amounts of Fentanyl and other drugs in Wichita Falls in recent months.Marcos Martinez Pardo is jailed on 7 manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charges and 2 other drug charges. A total of 12 drug […]
Arsonist’s probation goes up in smoke
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sentenced to probation for arson after he tried to burn down a barn when the victim refused to give him a cigarette had his probation revoked after he allegedly tested positive for marijuana. Daniel Everett Gilbreath, 53, was jailed on Thursday, January 19, after he allegedly failed to meet […]
kswo.com
Guilty verdict reached in 2021 Lawton homicide
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A guilty verdict has been issued in a 2021 south Lawton murder. In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body was found near the intersection of SW 6th and Highway 277. PREVIOUS STORY | UPDATE: Identities of...
KFDM-TV
Remains of child found in Oklahoma as authorities investigate 4-year-old's disappearance
WASHINGTON (TND) — Authorities say the remains of a child were recovered in Oklahoma Tuesday and a man has been charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the remains were found in a rural area outside of...
OSBI recovers child remains, cannot confirm connection to missing Caddo County girl
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced they have found remains of a child in Grady County near Rush Springs, Oklahoma. OSBI said they cannot confirm at this time the remains belong to missing Cyril girl, Athena Brownfield. The remains they found are being...
jambroadcasting.com
Body found amid search for missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma
(CYRIL, Okla.) — The body of a child has been found amid the search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside one week ago, authorities in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County, outside...
Emergency crews respond to two motorcycle crash
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fatal motorcycle accident on FM 367 near Wellington Road. According to preliminary reports, emergency crews received a report of a two-motorcycle accident shortly after 4 p.m., Sunday. One person was reported as unresponsive, and another had serious injuries. An Air […]
kswo.com
UPDATE: Adams listed in Caddo County Jail
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The former caregiver of Athena Brownfield who was arrested in Arizona and faces a first degree murder charge in her case is possibly heading back to Oklahoma. Ivon Adams was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona on January 12 and waived extradition the next day in a...
kswo.com
Lawton-Ft. Sill airport demolition project underway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is doing some major renovations over the next year, and Thursday they began with a demolition project. Crews began their first steps with the demolition of the boarding gate area that was built in the 1950′s so they can install a brand new entrance.
