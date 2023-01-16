This weekend, the Oregon Coast will see the last king tides of the season. Meg Reed heads the Oregon King Tides Project. She told KLCC although the extra-high tides happen year round and worldwide, the focus tends to be on winter: “Especially in Oregon, that’s when we have our biggest winter storms, and they can sometimes coincide with these big high tides and have really big impacts." Reed added, "Whereas in the summertime, when they also occur, they’re usually at night so it’s not ideal for participation. And they’re usually calmer events, and that’s when people are more interested in the really extreme low tides for things like clamming.”

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO