Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Ed Reed out as Bethune-Cookman coach after 25 days, claims school will not ratify contract
Former NFL star and Miami legend Ed Reed is out as the coach at Bethune-Cookman just 25 days after he was hired to lead the football program at the historically black university in Daytona Beach, Florida. Reed announced the news in a Twitter post from his foundation on Saturday that explained how a breakdown occurred between himself and the Bethune-Cookman administration.
Comments / 0