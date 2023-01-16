Lloyd D. Gall, age 89, of Oquawka, Illinois passed away at Oak Lane Nursing and Rehab in Stronghurst, Illinois on January 19, 2023 at 1:17 pm. Lloyd was born on May 2, 1933 in New Boston, Missouri and is the son of Rudolph and Hazell McCollum Gall. He was raised in New Boston where he attended local schools. Lloyd was married to Mary Ann Stone on May 19, 1951 in Peoria, Illinois. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2016. Lloyd was a truck driver for Consolidated Freight in Burlington for a time. He was a member of the Teamsters Union. He later was the Village Marshall in Biggsville and was a member of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Auxillary. He is survived by his sons, Rick J. Gall of Milton, Wisconsin and Marty (Annette) Gall of Burlington, Iowa. He also is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife, Mary Ann, his grandson, Chad Gall, and his daughter in law, Trudy Gall.

