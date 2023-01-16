Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ruth Ann “Rudy” Alstedt
Ruth Ann “Rudy” Alstedt, age 77, of Galesburg, Illinois died at 3:13 P.M. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 30, 1945 in Monmouth, Illinois the daughter of Dale C. and Martha C. (Meredith) Hull. She married Joel “Joe” L. Alstedt on February 14, 1976 in Alexis, Illinois. He preceded her in death June 24, 2018.
Gary L. Rule
Gary L. Rule, age 78, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at 7:20 AM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Monmouth Nursing Home. Gary was born on January 27, 1944 in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of Kenneth and Helen (Bailey) Rule. He attended and graduated from Monmouth High School. After school, Gary proudly served his Country in the United States Navy.
Lloyd D. Gall
Lloyd D. Gall, age 89, of Oquawka, Illinois passed away at Oak Lane Nursing and Rehab in Stronghurst, Illinois on January 19, 2023 at 1:17 pm. Lloyd was born on May 2, 1933 in New Boston, Missouri and is the son of Rudolph and Hazell McCollum Gall. He was raised in New Boston where he attended local schools. Lloyd was married to Mary Ann Stone on May 19, 1951 in Peoria, Illinois. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2016. Lloyd was a truck driver for Consolidated Freight in Burlington for a time. He was a member of the Teamsters Union. He later was the Village Marshall in Biggsville and was a member of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Auxillary. He is survived by his sons, Rick J. Gall of Milton, Wisconsin and Marty (Annette) Gall of Burlington, Iowa. He also is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife, Mary Ann, his grandson, Chad Gall, and his daughter in law, Trudy Gall.
Betty J. Johnson
Betty J. Johnson, 87, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 4:40 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Legacy Estates, Monmouth, IL. She was born May 17, 1935 in rural Warren County, IL the daughter of Harry and Gertrude (Shaver-Daniels) Clayton. She was raised and educated in the Gerlaw area where she attended rural grade schools, graduating from Monmouth High School in 1953.
Sharon Kay Murphy/Haffner
Sharon Kay Murphy/Haffner, 76, of Galesburg, died at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Sharon was born to Ivan and Doris Murphy/Dunn on November 27, 1946. She was raised in London Mills and attended London Mills school and Valley High School at Fairview, before the new school was built. She passed away at home, surrounded by people who love her. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, Sister, and Son. She was married to Bill Stancomb and Ted Sedgewick. She married her love, Frank O. Haffner, on March 10, 2007. They enjoyed all of their travels including their very favorites: Niagara Falls, the Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain National Park, Alaska, and Hawaii.
Maryanne Goethals
Maryanne Goethals of Galesburg, Illinois passed away at 5:23 PM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Maryanne was born on November 1, 1943 in Galesburg, Illinois the daughter of Willard and Sadie (Fields) Cofield. She attended and graduated from the former Corpus Christi Catholic High School in Galesburg, Illinois, she then received her RN at the former St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rock Island, Illinois. She married Larry Goethals on April 6, 1968 in Rock Island, Illinois.
Maddie Wilson Representing Stark County at Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant this Weekend
2022 Miss Stark County Fair Queen Maddie Wilson will be competing among the 70 other county fair queens from across the state in the 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant in Springfield. Wilson, who is from Wyoming, Illinois, is currently a Junior at Monmouth College, majoring in Elementary Education, and is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, breaks down this weekend’s timeline of events:
Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Sherrard Tigers Boys Basketball on 1-20-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel to Sherrard High School for a TRAC West Division match up against the Tigers. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
ROE #33 Restructures Student and Family Engagement Department to Dive Deeper into School Attendance
Bringing the school districts, children, and families together, the Regional Office of Education #33 continues to focus on school attendance and has recently restructured a Student and Family Engagement Department to ensure consistency of offered services across the region, says Superintendent Jodi Scott:. “We are working with our school attendance...
Western Illinois Regional Council Offering Free Informational Workshop for Caring Individuals to Assist Long-Term Care Residents
Some long-term care residents in western Illinois have little or no outside support when it comes to someone explaining and defending their healthcare rights. Volunteer advocates, known as ombudsman, advocate for the healthcare rights of those residents. Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) is offering a free informational workshop for caring individuals who are interested in this critical, and rewarding, volunteer opportunity.
Solvera Health Nurse Practitioner Emily Mynatt Addresses the Importance of Women’s Preventative Screenings
Scheduling preventative health screenings are an important part of maintaining good health, especially as you get older. With an extensive background in women’s reproductive health, Solvera Health Nurse Practitioner Emily Mynatt shares when women should begin those annual screenings:. “For women, once you are around 45, you can request...
Monmouth-Roseville Titan Boys Basketball Winners Winners of Seven of Last Eight Games
The Monmouth-Roseville boys varsity basketball team has put together a nice streak of wins since the end of December. After a loss to Illini Bluffs in the opening round of the Macomb/Western Holiday Tournament, the Titans have won 7 of their last 8 games including key conference wins over Erie-Prophetstown, Morrison, Orion, and Riverdale. M-R’s only loss in the month of January was a road defeat to the Rockridge Rockets. Head Coach of the Titans Jake Sottos says his team’s improvements in practice, have led to more wins on the court.
Warsaw Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson in Hancock County
Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy reports the arrest of a Warsaw, IL man for Aggravated Arson on January 17, 2023. At approximately 12:16 PM, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance at 1160 Sycamore Street, Warsaw, IL. The caller reported that his roommate was tearing up the house.
Macomb Fire Department Responds to Reported Fire at WIU Thompson Hall
At 8:48 PM, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a reported fire in a trash chute at Western Illinois University Thompson Hall. While enroute command was notified of flames showing and sprinkler head activation. The initial crew arrived on scene at 8:52 pm. Command initiated Box Card 1101 calling in all Off-Duty Macomb Firefighters along with Emmet-Chalmers Fire Dept for mutual aid. Crews made their way to the basement and extinguished the fire inside the trash chute. Light smoke had spread throughout the building. The fire was deemed Under Control at 9:50 PM. Crews then began ventilating the building and continued assisting any remaining students with evacuation. Students were temporarily relocated to Western Hall while WIU staff began cleanup efforts.
Carl Sandburg College’s TRIO Upward Bound and TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science Programs Assist Local First-Generation College Students With a Variety of Opportunities
Applications are currently being accepted for Carl Sandburg College’s TRIO Upward Bound and TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science programs for first-generation students meeting income guidelines and entering grades nine through twelve for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science Director Stephen Descalzo explains the benefits students receive by being a part of either program:
Monmouth City Council Passes Resolution in Support of Tax Increment Financing in Illinois
The Monmouth City Council has passed a resolution to support the current form of the Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, legislation without any further restrictions or limitations placed on the municipalities in creating and using the TIF Districts. City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher says utilization of TIF Districts are by far one of the most effective economic development tools that local municipalities have and have been very successful for the Monmouth area:
