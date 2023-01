MORGANTOWN, WV—-Cue Country Roads! The West Virginia Mountaineers broke a five game losing streak with a solid big win over No. 14 TCU, 74-65. It was West Virginia’s first conference win of the season and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The victory is no doubt a turning point as Texas comes to Morgantown this Saturday. If WVU can build off this win by taking out Texas, Iit will be huge when the team is considered for post season tournament seeding.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO