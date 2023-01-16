Trying to discern Netflix’s release strategy on any given film is about as productive an exercise as shoveling your sidewalk while it’s still snowing. You’ll never really get anywhere, and you’ll just feel bad about yourself for trying. So far this year, the streamer/film studio has confounded moviegoers by keeping many of their best films from movie theaters all together, while sending some to cinemas for a week or two only to remove them entirely for weeks in advance of their debut on the platform (ahem, Glass Onion). One of the behemoth’s last releases of 2022 is getting a similarly confusing release, one that will ultimately risk what should be a strong showing for The Pale Blue Eye, a macabre period drama and mystery based on the 2003 book by Louis Bayard that’s a gripping, emotional whodunit perfect for gray rainy days and moody, chilly evenings.

20 DAYS AGO