Review: Tomberlin Leads Schubas on a Beautiful Night of Emotional Songs
We’re just over a decade of Tomorrow Never Knows festivals and they just keep getting better. TNK takes over a nice collection of local venues every January (save for that one COVID year) and has always been a pretty good barometer of the indie music scene. This year continues that with some amazing shows on the lineup. For night one of this year’s TNK I go tthe chance to see some favorites of mine at Schubas: V.V. Lightbody, Free Range, and Tomberlin!
Review: Despite an Impressive, Devastating Central Performance, I Wanna Dance With Somebody Remains Frustratingly Shallow
Sometimes with a music biopic, it’s the music that carries the day when the story seems painfully familiar. So why do so most music biopics feel like they follow the same blueprint (as was expertly mimicked in Walk Hard)? Primarily because someone on high believes that the story of a musician isn’t worth telling unless there is substance abuse, inner turmoil, family drama, and, in most cases, a triumphant comeback. And of course, the music has to be transcendent. I think it’s safe to say, Houston’s was; if you doubt that, a) why are you reading this?, and b) peruse her greatest hits—especially her first two albums—and try telling me there’s no reason to celebrate her being one of the most successful recording artists in history.
Matt Muse Knows His Worth on the Boathouse Produced “Leave Here”
Matt Muse, the Chicago/LA-based rapper and poet is keeping his game on point. He’s been releasing singles consistently over that past few years (“Rapport” & “Rockin’ / Bridges“) since the release of the fantastic LOVE & NAPPYNESS, which featured solid tracks like “AIN”T NO” and “SHOTGUN Remix”. Muse then capped off his 2022 with his fourth annual Love & Nappyness Hair Care Drive and the stellar Long Hair Don’t Care Show featuring performances from tobi lou, Senite and more. Now in 2023, he’s dropped a new single that has him at the top of his game and making it clear he knows exactly what he deserves.
Review: A Poe-like Mystery Swirls at the Center of the Moody, Gripping The Pale Blue Eye
Trying to discern Netflix’s release strategy on any given film is about as productive an exercise as shoveling your sidewalk while it’s still snowing. You’ll never really get anywhere, and you’ll just feel bad about yourself for trying. So far this year, the streamer/film studio has confounded moviegoers by keeping many of their best films from movie theaters all together, while sending some to cinemas for a week or two only to remove them entirely for weeks in advance of their debut on the platform (ahem, Glass Onion). One of the behemoth’s last releases of 2022 is getting a similarly confusing release, one that will ultimately risk what should be a strong showing for The Pale Blue Eye, a macabre period drama and mystery based on the 2003 book by Louis Bayard that’s a gripping, emotional whodunit perfect for gray rainy days and moody, chilly evenings.
Review: Turn Every Page Chronicles the Lives, Work and Influence of a Legendary Author/Editor Partnership
Part biopic, part history lesson, part English class, the documentary Turn Every Page explores the 50-year professional relationship and friendship between author Robert Caro (now 87 years old) and his longtime editor Robert Gottlieb (now 91). Their work together began with Caro’s 1974 masterpiece The Power Broker, concerning New York city planner Robert Moses, and continues to this day, through the final (still-in-progress) volume of his five-volume Lyndon Johnson biography. Directed by Lizzie Gottlieb (guess whose daughter she is), the film (subtitled The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb) is a thoroughly engaging, highly enlightening, and often quite humorous stroll through the lives of both men who are responsible, in different ways, for some of the finest works of literature (fiction and non-fiction) the world has ever seen.
Review: Missing Revisits a Clever Format and Delivers a Solid Detective Story
In 2018, writer Sev Ohanian and writer/director Aneesh Chaganty released a unique and tension-filled missing-person mystery calling Searching that features a story told entirely on screens—as in computer and phone screens, with multiple windows open, while a father (John Cho) looked frantically for his missing daughter using only the resources available to him online. Having moved fully over to executive producer roles, the filmmakers (who also get a story credit) have made Missing using their editors from Searching, Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, as writers/directors of a story about a teenage girl named June (Storm Reid) whose mother Grace (Nia Long) goes missing while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend Kevin (Ken Leung).
Review: Gentle and Moving, Broker Creates Something Beautiful from Broken Characters and Risky Subject Matter
The themes and subject matter covered in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest drama, a moving, gentle story of chosen family, desperate connection and generational trauma, are not easily navigated. And in lesser hands, Broker would only succeed as a smarmy, mediocre gangster film that goes too dark for its own good, and that would be a very different movie indeed. Instead, Kore-eda, who also wrote the script, ably and beautifully guides us through a story about seemingly impossible choices, the unexpected complications the world often throws at us, and how in the end, all any of us are looking for is a place, literally and figuratively, to be safe.
Review: Seven Filmmakers Create One Whole, Multi-Dimensional Character in The Seven Faces of Jane
From the opening titles of The Seven Faces of Jane: “In the summer of 2021, eight filmmakers were invited to create a section of a feature film without any knowledge of what came before or after it. They were encouraged to stay true to their own unique life experience, vision, and style.”
Review: Women Talking Offers an Essential, Often Surprising Perspective on Gender and Power in Any Society
Shot by cinematographer Luc Montpellier in muted tones that almost make the film look like it was shot in black-and-white and then tinted to match the mood of each moment, writer/director Sarah Polley’s Women Talking (based on the book by Miriam Toews) centers on a religious community whose normally powerless women are tasked with finding a solution to a rampant problem within the colony. Several of the men have been committing sexual assaults in the night. Once the perpetrators were identified, the men left the community for a time, and the women had to decide whether they wanted to forgive the offending men and carry on with life as normal or whether they want to leave the colony and start a new one somewhere else, taking only the children with them.
Review: Robot-Doll Thriller M3GAN is Also Surprisingly Smart and Funny
The only big gripe I have about the new evil-robot thriller M3GAN is that there isn’t a single second of this movie where we don’t know that at some point the life-like android companion is going to turn on humans and start hurting or killing them if she deems them a threat to her eight-year-old charge, Cady (Violet McGraw), whose parents were recently killed in a nasty car accident. As a result of this tragedy, Cady is sent to live with her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams, Get Out), a roboticist who helped design one of Cady’s favorite toys, a Furbie-like pet that you can communicate with on a limited basis and control with a tablet.
