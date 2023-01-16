Read full article on original website
Yes, Believe it Or Not, Jellyfish Have Been Spotted in Missouri
I had to do a double-take when I saw this, then spend hours doing research to confirm it. But, believe it or not, jellyfish really have been spotted in Missouri and it's not really as weird as you might think. I first saw KSN report on this wild jellyfish spotting...
One of the Best Pools in Missouri is Hiding Behind this Home
There's a lot to love about this Missouri home. Inside it's immaculate and it's close to the Katy Trail which is one of the best bike trails in America. But, the big secret is what's hiding in the backyard - maybe one of the best pools in Missouri. This fancy...
Not Meaning to Brag, But Sliced Bread Was Invented in Missouri
I've heard it said that no one likes a bragger. However, I've also heard it said that it isn't bragging if you can actually do it. With that in mind, I'm not meaning to brag, but sliced bread really was invented in Missouri and I can prove it. I saw...
Which city in Missouri is the Best for Creative People?
If you are a creative person there are certain cities that will support you, and give you more opportunities to be creative, which city in Missouri is BEST for creative people?. According to the website workamajig.com, Columbia, Missouri is the best city in Missouri for creative people and the 41st...
One of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US is in Illinois
An iconic building in Illinois was just named to the list of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the USA. Which building is it...?. What is beautiful and what is ugly is subjective right? Well, according to buildworld.co.uk a building in Chicago is one of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US, and that building is none other than the iconic Thompson Center (pictured below).
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
Here’s How to Find Out if Missouri Has Unclaimed Property for You
Did you know that the state of Missouri says they have millions of dollars worth of unclaimed property that just sits unfound every single year? It's true, but there's an easy way for you to find out if you're owed big bucks...or not. The Missouri State Treasurer website is an...
4 of 5 Escaped Missouri Convicts Captured, 1 Still On The Run
Progress has been made in apprehending the 5 prisoners that escaped a Missouri jail this past week. 4 of the 5 have been located and captured while 1 still remains on the run and at large. As we reported a few days ago, 5 convicts escaped the St. Francois County...
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
Should Illinois follow Tennessee and Pass “Bentley’s Law”?
Bentley's Law passed in Tennessee, should Illinois consider bringing this new DUI law to the Land of Lincoln? Here is what you need to know about Bentley's Law and why it is a groundbreaking new law to protect the victims of DUIs... The state of Tennessee passed a first-of-its-kind law...
Truck Driver Shares Video of How ‘Fun’ It Is to Drive in Missouri
It's not easy being a truck driver anywhere in America. However, driving a big rig across Missouri has it's own...challenges. A new video shared by a truck driver proves this point showing how "fun" it is to drive on Missouri roads. Brittney Richardson is more than a truck driver. She's...
How Many Deer were harvested in Missouri in 2022?
Let's just say it was A LOT of deer... Here are the numbers on how successful deer hunting season was in the Show-Me State in 2022. According to fox2now.com, there were just under 300,000 deer harvested in Missouri in 2022. Here are the official numbers according to their site... "According...
Burger Joint in Illinois Makes List of Best Fries in the U.S.
Let's be honest, one of the best side dishes to have with a meal is french fries. To be able to find ONE restaurant with the best fries seems to be impossible, but one website claims they have found it. Eat This Not That claims that they have the best...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Illinois?
We've been pretty lucky this winter with snow it's been very mild. Did I just jinx us? However, when it does snow do you have to legally shovel your walkway/sidewalks?. Well, the answer is kind of complicated because it's both yes and no. Let me explain. In the state of Illinois, it says:
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri
This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
3,000 Year Old Bronze Age Sword is Real and It’s Now in Illinois
If you really cherish history, there's now an artifact in Illinois that you should make a point to see sometime. It's a 3,000 year old sword from the Bronze Age and it's remarkably located in Illinois. I first saw the Belleville News-Democrat share the story of what the Field Museum...
Illinois is home to one of 2023’s Most Delicious Festivals
2023 is here, and if you are trying to plan your calendars to make the most out of this year then you'll want to set aside dates for a food festival in Illinois. A festival that one big-time website says is one of the "best" in the US in 2023. Here are the details...
