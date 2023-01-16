ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, OH

92-year-old found dead outside Bedford nursing facility

By Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Ee65_0kGOCZzS00

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) – A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a Bedford nursing facility Saturday.

Annie Luckett, 92, was found by nurses around 6 a.m. outside Woodside Village, located on the 19400 block of Rockside Road, according to a police report from the Bedford Police Department.

NFL playoffs: No lead safe, drama abounds in wild weekend

Officers, along with the Bedford Fire Department , responded to the scene.

According to the press release, nurses last checked on Luckett in her room at 12:30 a.m. They said she was using the restroom at that time. Luckett was later found dead by nurses on the back patio of Woodside Villiage, according to the report.

According to the press release, Luckett lived in the memory care unit and was unable to care for herself.

Police believe Luckett was able to leave the building without setting off the alarm and was unable to get back inside. Police said it appears she slipped on ice and was unable to get back up.

Here’s what’s closed on MLK Jr. Day

According to the report, there are no signs of foul play in Luckett’s death.

Fox 8 did reach out for comment from the facility, but has not yet gotten a response.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Missing 17-year-old Elyria girl last seen on Jan. 18

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to hep find missing 17-year-old Alexzandria Hensell. She was last seen at her home around 11 p.m. on Jan. 18, according to police. Hensell was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 110 pounds. Police said she was last seen...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 8-year-old found safe in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a search began yesterday afternoon, a missing 8-year-old out of Henry County was found safe in Cleveland. The child was found in the 3400 block of West 95h Street, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The investigation, led by Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), determined...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered 72-year-old Lorain man missing since Jan. 18

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 72-year-old Michael Wolf. He was described by police as 5′9″ tall and 195 pounds. According to police, Wolf struggles with medical and mental health issues, and may not be taking his medication. Wolf...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Summit County house fire causes road closures

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Sagamore Hills Police Department Facebook post, Valley View Road, between Sagamore and Chaffee Road, is still currently closed after a house fire. Police say they will post an update when the road has been reopened.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street. According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire. The four residents, three children and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

85K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy