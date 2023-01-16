Read full article on original website
Study points to link between schizophrenia and vascular alterations in the brain
A study conducted in Brazil and reported in an article published in Molecular Psychiatry suggests that schizophrenia may be associated with alterations in the vascularization of certain brain regions. Researchers at the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP), D'Or Research and Education Institute (IDOR) and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) found a link between astrocytes (central nervous system cells) from patients with schizophrenia and formation of narrow blood vessels.
Long COVID study: Blood values indicate reprogramming of immune cells
The underlying mechanisms of long COVID are not yet fully understood. Molecular clues to different subgroups of long COVID have now been provided by a research group at University Medicine Halle. When symptoms persist: After recovering from a COVID-19 infection, many people suffer from a secondary disease called long COVID...
Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures
Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
Researchers uncover a connection between multiple sclerosis lesions and depression
Two major health conditions appear to share a connection. Multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease which eats away at the body's central nervous system, affects millions of people globally and depression, a mood disorder with debilitating symptoms, affects hundreds of millions of people globally. Patients with MS are at nearly three times the risk for depression than the general population. Exactly how and why MS and depression are related has remained unclear until a new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, addressed this gap in understanding. Utilizing a recent study that outlined a depression circuit in the brain, the team attempted to localize MS depression, comparing lesion sites in the brains of MS patients to lesion sites in this previously described circuit and finding new connections and potential therapeutic targets. Their results are published in Nature Mental Health.
Researchers show serotonin can contribute to heart valve disease
The neurotransmitter serotonin can adversely affect the heart's mitral valve, contributing to a heart disease known as degenerative mitral regurgitation, according to a new multicenter study involving researchers from the Pediatric Heart Valve Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The study, which was co-led by CHOP's Robert J. Levy, MD,...
People with HIV may experience higher rates of inflammation and immune activity during pregnancy
People with HIV have a higher chance of having chronic systemic inflammation during pregnancy, according to a Rutgers study. Published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, the study examined the impact on the growth of babies of inflammation and the biomarkers that activate the immune system in pregnant people with HIV.
Does COVID really damage your immune system and make you more vulnerable to infections? The evidence is lacking
Over the past month or two, many northern hemisphere countries including the U.S. and the U.K. have seen a large wave of respiratory viral infections. These include RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), flu and COVID in all ages, as well as bacterial infections such as strep A in children. Sometimes these...
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen improves survival in stage 4 pancreatic cancer: Phase 3 clinical trial
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen provided longer overall survival than a two-drug combination in a Phase 3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The study is believed to be the first metastatic pancreatic cancer study in nearly a decade to have a positive endpoint for overall survival. Dr. Zev Wainberg,...
Tracking seizures: Brain research aims to improve epilepsy treatment
A measure of brain activity known as causal flow can help locate the source of seizures before they occur, according to a new study co-authored by Georgia State and Emory University researchers. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Neurophysiology, could reduce the need for invasive procedures in treating...
Stroke symptoms, even if they disappear within an hour, need emergency assessment
Stroke symptoms that disappear in under an hour, known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA), need emergency assessment to help prevent a full-blown stroke, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's journal Stroke. The statement offers a standardized approach to evaluating people with suspected TIA, with guidance specifically for hospitals in rural areas that may not have access to advanced imaging or an on-site neurologist.
Commonly used antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV and hepatitis B reduce immune cells' energy production
New UCLA-led research suggests that antiretroviral drugs called TAF and TDF directly reduce energy production by mitochondria, structures inside cells that generate the power that cells use to function. Both drugs led to reduced cellular oxygen consumption rates, a measure of the ability of the mitochondria to produce energy, compared with controls. But in combination with other antiretrovirals, TAF appeared to result in a larger energy reduction than TDF did. Whether this is a cause for concern is not known at this point.
Researchers are building detailed maps of colorectal cancer to better understand the dynamics of the disease
In the United States, turning 45 brings with it a rather unpleasant rite of passage: the beginning of regular colonoscopies, in which an endoscope equipped with a light and a camera is used to visually check the colon for signs of cancer. Relatively slow-growing, colorectal cancer can often be treated surgically if caught early. However, it becomes more difficult to treat the longer it lurks undetected, making it the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country.
High frequency brain wave patterns in the motor cortex can predict an upcoming movement
Nicholas G. Hatsopoulos, Ph.D., Professor of Organismal Biology and Anatomy at the University of Chicago, has long been interested in space. Specifically, the physical space occupied by the brain. "Inside our heads, the brain is all crumpled up. If you flattened out the human cortex into a single 2D sheet,...
Scientists find potential cellular target for HIV therapies
Researchers at The Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology have discovered a protein that appears to play a key role in helping HIV replicate in human immune cells, providing more clues about how cellular machinery allows the virus to create new copies of itself. The insight...
Childhood regulatory problems tied to behavioral problems in young adults
There are long-lasting associations between multiple or persistent regulatory problems (RPs) in childhood and behavioral problems that extend into adulthood, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. Dieter Wolke, Ph.D., from University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, and colleagues assessed...
Researchers find hybrid immunity is the best protection against COVID-19
A University of Calgary research group joined forces with members of the World Health Organization (WHO) to tackle a global health question. What is the best protection against COVID-19? Analyzing data from controlled studies throughout the world, researchers discovered people with hybrid immunity are the most protected against severe illness and reinfection.
Solo exercise is good for older brains, but exercise with others may be even better
Exercise is beneficial in obvious ways like getting a leaner and stronger body, yet its benefits can also improve the brain, including in older adults. Socializing can also have cognitive benefits. Now, a study published in Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics, not only found cognitive benefits of regular exercise among older people, it also found even greater benefits when exercise is done with others.
How macrophages use metabolic product to combat Q fever pathogen
Q fever can lead to pneumonia, and can attack several organs at once if it becomes chronic. Treatment with antibiotics is lengthy and only has limited success. But which factors in our immune system protect against chronic Q fever? This has now been investigated by researchers at FAU and Universitätsklinikum Erlangen, who have discovered a metabolic product that inhibits the reproduction of the pathogen.
Specific immune response to Epstein-Barr virus discovered
Medical science has not yet been able to explain why the Epstein-Barr virus triggers infectious mononucleosis (IM) in some people with initial infections and not in others. But now, a research team led by Elisabeth Puchhammer-Stöckl, head of the Center for Virology at MedUni Vienna, has identified a specific immune response to the virus as the cause, and a potential target for the development of vaccines. The findings were recently published in the journal Blood.
An unexpected approach to treating bronchial asthma: Modify dietary fats
Bronchial asthma, a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways that is reversible in certain cases, usually presents with cough, difficulty of breathing, and wheezing. Although most people can successfully control asthma using inhaled corticosteroids, approximately 10% of patients are resistant to treatment. Recent evidence has suggested a link between the excessive intake of fatty acids and exacerbation of asthma, but the details of the relationship had remained elusive.
