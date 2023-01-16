There’s a distinct possibility Sean Payton passes on the multiple head coach jobs being offered to him right now. Whether he chooses to turn down the Denver Broncos due to their worrisome quarterback situation and hypercompetitive division, or declines the Carolina Panthers because of David Tepper’s mercurial influence, or curves the Houston Texans with all of the mess that they’ve accumulated, the former New Orleans Saints head coach could very well do as he’s said he would and return to FOX Sports for 2023.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO