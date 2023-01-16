Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Steelers Make Huge Decision On Coaching Staff
What the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to accomplish this season was truly impressive. It speaks volumes to the job that Mike Tomlin does as head coach that the Steelers ended the season 9-8 after a 2-6 start heading into their bye week. Pittsburgh not only had to overcome the loss...
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dalton Schultz A Potential Free Agency Target For The Packers?
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz had a bit of an underwhelming 2022 season. He dealt with a PCL injury early in the season that hampered his effectiveness on the field, which resulted in a regression of his statistics. Having a down year while playing on the franchise tag certainly...
Look: NFL Team Has No Running Water At Its Hotel
The Giants won't take the field until tonight, but this Saturday is already getting off to a poor start. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants' hotel in Center City has no water. "Busted pipe. No showers this morning. They’re working on fixing it," Raanan wrote on ...
‘Mattress Mack’ puts $2 million bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers in NFC Divisional playoff game
If it’s another big sports weekend, then you know more than likely that Houston furniture salesman turned big-time gambler Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has big money riding on something.
What happens if Sean Payton returns to FOX Sports for 2023?
There’s a distinct possibility Sean Payton passes on the multiple head coach jobs being offered to him right now. Whether he chooses to turn down the Denver Broncos due to their worrisome quarterback situation and hypercompetitive division, or declines the Carolina Panthers because of David Tepper’s mercurial influence, or curves the Houston Texans with all of the mess that they’ve accumulated, the former New Orleans Saints head coach could very well do as he’s said he would and return to FOX Sports for 2023.
Could Kareem Hunt End Up With The Broncos In Free Agency?
The 2022 season did not go as well as Kareem Hunt envisioned it would. Playing on an expiring contract, he requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns hoping to land with a team that would find him more playing time. In Cleveland, he was operating as second fiddle to Nick Chubb, who was one of the leading rushers in the league.
Panthers Rumored As Possible Fit For Free Agent TE Mike Gesicki
The Carolina Panthers have already begun the process of finding their new head coach for 2023 and beyond. Matt Rhule was relieved of his duties after Week 5 this season, getting fired only in the third year of a seven-year deal that he signed back in 2020. It was a...
NFL Analyst Wildly Predicts Josh Jacobs Will Sign With Chiefs
Josh Jacobs couldn’t have picked a better team to have the best season of his professional career. After having his fifth-year option declined by the Las Vegas Raiders before the season, the 2019 first-round pick out of Alabama turned in a monster season. Any plans to deploy a similar...
NFL Exec Makes Bold Claim About Aaron Rodgers’ Future
There are going to be a lot of eyes on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this off-season. He said that he is going to take some time to decide what his future holds as speculation has run rampant about what he will decide to do. Following the team’s Week...
Packers Predicted To End Up Signing JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Green Bay Packers are going to have a busy offseason looking to upgrade the offense. Part of that is to entice Aaron Rodgers to come back for another season as the starting quarterback. But, regardless of who is under center, the passing game needs some reinforcements. The tight end...
Bengals Suggested As Potential Free Agency Fit For Marcus Peters
The Cincinnati Bengals are still alive in the NFL postseason and their focus is going to be on defeating the Buffalo Bills. However, it is never too early to take a peek ahead to the offseason and start game planning on what needs to be done. Once again, the offensive...
AFC Divisional Round: Keys To Win For Bills, Bengals, Chiefs and Jaguars
The NFL Playoffs are moving along this weekend as the Divisional Round will get underway starting Saturday night. In the AFC, Super Wild Card Weekend provided fans with some very close games, more competitive than people imagined they would be. The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks...
Allen Lazard Named Possible Free Agency Target For Saints
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard had an impossible task in 2022. He had become the team’s No. 1 wide receiver by default, helping replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, No. 2 receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling moved on in free agency, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bears Could Be Potential Fit For Saints’ WR Michael Thomas
If there is one thing that the Chicago Bears need most this offseason it is to add weapons to their offensive arsenal. Quarterback Justin Fields made a ton of strides in Year 2 in the NFL and it is time to get him some help at wide receiver. The process...
Falcons Named ‘Best Fit’ For Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson
The Atlanta Falcons have exceeded expectations in each of the first two seasons that Arthur Smith has been at the helm. He took over as head coach following a 4-12 season and has led the team to back-to-back seven-win seasons, something not many people predicted would occur. This season, the...
Buccaneers Projected To Land Derek Carr As Next QB
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to undergo some big changes in 2023. They have already begun as offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was fired following the team’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, getting eliminated from the postseason. From a scheme and game plan standpoint, the...
NFL Analysis Network
