Joshua Henslee: People will get into BSV not for the price, but for its utility
Prices of digital currencies like the popular ones, BTC, ETH, and SOL, may be on the top of the market cap table now compared to Bitcoin SV (BSV), but for Bitcoin developer and influencer Joshua Henslee, price will not be the thing that will keep people in the long run.
Boardz update turns forum posts into a real economy with BSV
Bulletin board/forum app Boardz is using the power of BSV micropayments to build an economy around information sharing. A new update published this week adds new options to “monetize communities” with subscriptions, donations, and tipping. Coming soon is also the ability to add paywalls to posts within communities.
COPA’s Block forced to cite Craig Wright’s smart contract patent
Here’s a delicious bit of irony: Jack Dorsey’s Block (NASDAQ: SQ)—which is the founding member of Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), an organisation which seems to exist only to call Dr. Craig Wright a fraud—has been forced to cite one of Dr. Wright’s foundational blockchain patents in one of their own recently-approved smart contract patents.
YouTube vs. Bitcoin: The quest for an effective advertising model
YouTube’s quarterly ad revenue fell nearly 2% year over year in Q3 of 2022. The reason given is that advertisers are spending less money because of economic conditions such as inflation, rising prices, the collapse of digital currencies, and higher interest rates. Personally, I have seen my monthly revenue decline over 50% in December and January 2023, despite the same engagement.
UK Lords: Broader regulation is needed to govern Bitcoin and digital currencies
Late last year, CoinGeek reported on the Financial Services and Markets Bill (FSMB), the U.K.’s attempt to empower regulators to deal with digital currencies, NFTs, and what it calls ‘crypto-assets’ in its bid to become a world-leading hub for the industry. After its second reading, members of...
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Craig Wright’s 2008 white paper on electronic contracting is significant—here’s why
Going forward, and in cases, I will not be hiding or protecting anything related to my past. As a starter, Dr. Craig Wright links to a white paper he worked on in 2006 (published in 2008):. Why the Dr. Wright white paper from 2008 on Electronic Contracting is significant. Let...
Wyre secures new financing—Is it the next ‘crypto’ company to go down?
Wyre, a company that pitches itself as a ‘crypto infrastructure provider,’ recently tweeted that it had secured new funding from a strategic partner that would allow it to continue operations without pausing customer withdrawals. Wyre had previously implemented a 90% withdrawal limit on customer accounts, holding 10% of...
Thailand security regulator issues new guidelines for virtual currency wallet providers
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced a new regime of rules to guide the internal activities of virtual asset service providers (VASPs). The SEC announced the new regulations this week, urging digital asset firms that offer custody services to establish a “digital wallet management system.” The securities watchdog argued that the rationale for the new rule is designed to “ensure the safety of clients’ assets.”
Paycoin in a race to secure banking partnership after South Korea license suspension
One of South Korea’s most successful digital asset projects faces an uncertain future after local regulators rejected its registration application. PayProtocol, the project behind Paycoin tokens, was ordered to secure a banking partner or suspend its operations by February 5. Paycoin launched in 2019 and initially targeted the South...
China’s digital yuan deployed in securities trade for the first time
Soochow Securities, a Chinese securities firm, has created history by being the first company to use the digital yuan in securities trading. The move was confirmed by the China Securities Journal, noting that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) gave the green light for deploying the digital yuan in investment advisory products. According to the report, Soochow Securities customer Wu was the first person to buy securities via the digital yuan mobile wallet.
When it comes to digital assets, is the Philippines Bull or Bear? The first PH Web3 Debate highlights
Are you “bullish” or “bearish”? These are the responses expected from the six blockchain personalities that spoke at the “Bull or Bear: Philippine Web3 Debate” in November at the KMC Skydeck, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. The first of its kind debate hosted by Bitskwela...
Tanzania opts for ‘cautious’ approach in its CBDC development
Bank of Tanzania (BOT) has confirmed that it will adopt a cautious approach in developing its central bank digital currency (CBDC) to prevent major disruptions to its financial system. The country’s banking regulator said the decision is coming on the heels of completing a research stage into the CBDC launch....
SEC actions against digital asset companies rose 50% in 2022: report
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ramped up its focus on the digital asset industry in 2022, with a new report revealing that its enforcement actions against Bitcoin companies shot up 50% last year. The report by consulting firm Cornerstone Research revealed that the agency brought 30 enforcement...
Coinbase quits Japan after less than two years
U.S.-based Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) announced this week it would be “halting” operations in Japan, citing market conditions. The exchange, which opened in Japan less than two years ago, is giving local customers until February 16, 2023, to withdraw all assets from platform wallets, including fiat currency. Any digital...
Reserve Bank of India Gov: Digital currencies are akin to gambling and should be banned
India’s central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has made a passionate call for the country to ban virtual currencies in the country on the grounds of their similarities to gambling. The central bank chief made the call at the Business Today Banking and Economy Summit, reiterating his reasons for the...
CoinDesk sale rumors offer hope for truthful Bitcoin coverage
A sale of the CoinDesk digital currency media outlet could lead to less prejudiced coverage of Bitcoin SV (BSV) once Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG) is out of the picture. The ongoing financial challenges facing DCG, which halted its quarterly payouts to shareholders this week, resulted in a...
Nexo to pay $45 million in penalties over illegal lend-to-earn program
The avalanche is well underway: the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Nexo capital for the illegal offer and sale of unregistered securities in connection with its lend-to-earn program, Earn Interest Product (EIP). The charges come with an announcement that Nexo has already agreed to settle: they will...
Thailand central bank to allow digital banks to operate by 2025
Thailand is pulling its weight with the plans to transform the country’s digital economy underway. The latest in the string of developments is a plan by the Bank of Thailand to allow virtual banks to offer financial services to residents in 2025. A Bloomberg report disclosed that the move...
