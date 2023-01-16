JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. The massive investment in I-70 is part of a nearly $52 billion budget proposal unveiled by the Republican. The rough plan for I-70 includes widening the highway in suburban Kansas City, the Columbia area and suburban St. Louis near Wentzville, where the road is notorious for congestion. The hope is also to get rid of a tangle of traffic lights at the intersection of I-70 and U.S. 63 in Columbia, Missouri Transportation Department Director Patrick McKenna told reporters before Parson’s address. He said the traffic lights could be replaced with ramps to make switching highways smoother. “Not only are we concerned for the motorists’ safety, these inefficiencies are costly to our state’s economy, and we must invest to improve I-70,” Parson said. “For those who say we can’t afford it, I say we cannot afford not to.”

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO