ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 17

Springfield Native
5d ago

People are always in a hurry and can’t get their nose outta their phones… I mean who speeds just to get to a stoplight?

Reply
5
Rachelle Walthall
5d ago

I’m wondering who decided this. I’ve driven through all ends of the state as well as 25 other states and Missouri definitely isn’t the worst. Maybe they should actually visit California LOL!

Reply
2
Related
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Illinois and Missouri State Fairs Rank Top 50 in U.S. for 2022

Both Illinois and Missouri State Fairs have something to brag about. Both fairs just ranked in the top 50 for Best Fairs in 2022. Each year carnivalwarehouse.com puts together a list of the top 50 fairs in the U.S. the Illinois State Fair was ranked #25 (with a record year in 2022) and the Missouri State Fair came in at #47. While I have never been to a state fair EVER (I know everyone says I have to go) it's kind of nice to know that no matter which one you attend both fairs are considered some of the best.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Which city in Missouri is the Best for Creative People?

If you are a creative person there are certain cities that will support you, and give you more opportunities to be creative, which city in Missouri is BEST for creative people?. According to the website workamajig.com, Columbia, Missouri is the best city in Missouri for creative people and the 41st...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

One of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US is in Illinois

An iconic building in Illinois was just named to the list of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the USA. Which building is it...?. What is beautiful and what is ugly is subjective right? Well, according to buildworld.co.uk a building in Chicago is one of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US, and that building is none other than the iconic Thompson Center (pictured below).
CHICAGO, IL
nomadlawyer.org

Top Picks for Best Places to Live in Missouri

Best Places to Live in Missouri: Do you want to live in a charming place, with vibrant vibes and nightlife? I come to tell you a state is near to everything and has a cool culture with low life cost. Come to Missouri. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Recall alert posted in 8 states including MO & KS due to wheat allergen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its...
WISCONSIN STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports

MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri Gov. Parson calls for $860M to widen I-70

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. The massive investment in I-70 is part of a nearly $52 billion budget proposal unveiled by the Republican. The rough plan for I-70 includes widening the highway in suburban Kansas City, the Columbia area and suburban St. Louis near Wentzville, where the road is notorious for congestion. The hope is also to get rid of a tangle of traffic lights at the intersection of I-70 and U.S. 63 in Columbia, Missouri Transportation Department Director Patrick McKenna told reporters before Parson’s address. He said the traffic lights could be replaced with ramps to make switching highways smoother. “Not only are we concerned for the motorists’ safety, these inefficiencies are costly to our state’s economy, and we must invest to improve I-70,” Parson said. “For those who say we can’t afford it, I say we cannot afford not to.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab

For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

What is the 1 Thing the People of Missouri Can’t Live Without?

A website says they found the one thing that Missourians can't live without, and I have to say, I think they got it right... The website bestlifeonline.com released an article called The One Thing People in Every State Can't Live Without, and on the list when you get to Missouri they say the one thing that Missourians can't live without is...Burnt Ends.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy