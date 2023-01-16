ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Fire breaks out at Chick-fil-A in Canton

CANTON, Ga. — The roof of a Chick-fil-A caught fire in Canton, prompting Cherokee County firefighters to come out to the restaurant on Friday. Around 11:53 a.m., firefighters were on their way to the restaurant after reports that smoke and flames were visible from the roof of the building, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services said on Facebook.
CANTON, GA
11Alive

Trash can fire forces Fulton County school to evacuate students and staff

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students were evacuated earlier on Friday after a trash can caught on fire, according to Fulton County School Systems. Westlake High School students, staff and other personnel were vacated from the building, the school system said after the fire was discovered in the bathroom. No injuries were reported, and the school only suffered some water damage.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Pedestrian hit, killed on I-75 near downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was struck and killed while on the downtown connector overnight near Andrew Young International Boulevard, according to police. Atlanta Police says this is not a hit and run. This happened just after 3 a.m. Friday. Traffic was at a standstill for hours as police investigated...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man yells racial slurs at FedEx driver, Douglas County sheriff responds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds issued this statement:. “On 1/19/23, I met with Mr. Rush and his attorney about the incident and video which has now gone viral. As a law enforcement agency, we investigate crimes, there was no evidence presented to me of a crime being committed during this incident. Most of us in today’s society find this language degrading, derogatory, offensive and racist. However, the First Amendment of the Constitution protects citizens’ freedom of speech.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
