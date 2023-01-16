ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds issued this statement:. “On 1/19/23, I met with Mr. Rush and his attorney about the incident and video which has now gone viral. As a law enforcement agency, we investigate crimes, there was no evidence presented to me of a crime being committed during this incident. Most of us in today’s society find this language degrading, derogatory, offensive and racist. However, the First Amendment of the Constitution protects citizens’ freedom of speech.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO