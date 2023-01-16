Read full article on original website
Alleged hitman in murder-for-hire plot at Gwinnett dealership also suspect in south Fulton drive-by
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police say they believe the man hired to kill a woman at a used car dealership is also responsible for a drive-by shooting the day before. Courtney Owens was gunned down in cold blood while at work at Royal Court Motors on Dec. 10.
At least 1 dead after fight, shooting at Shell gas station in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a Shell gas station in DeKalb County Friday afternoon. NewsChopper 2 is over the Shell station off Flat Shoals Road where police tape is blocking off the parking lot. This is a developing...
No GSP bodycams in deadly 'Cop City' shooting, but other agencies may have recorded aftermath
ATLANTA — After a deadly shootout between a protester and Georgia State Patrol troopers, many are calling for the release of bodycam footage. However, Georgia state troopers are not required to use bodycam footage when working. The only exceptions in the state are those outside of the state Capitol and Jekyll Island.
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Fire breaks out at Chick-fil-A in Canton
CANTON, Ga. — The roof of a Chick-fil-A caught fire in Canton, prompting Cherokee County firefighters to come out to the restaurant on Friday. Around 11:53 a.m., firefighters were on their way to the restaurant after reports that smoke and flames were visible from the roof of the building, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services said on Facebook.
Body Of Missing Georgia Man Found Burning In Woods
They found another body in the same wooded area.
Trooper shot in clearing operation at future police training site undergoes second surgery, remains in ICU
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol trooper who was shot Wednesday during a clearing operation at the site of a future Atlanta public safety training facility underwent a second surgery on Thursday and remains in the ICU. 11Alive's Tracey Amick-Peer learned Thursday afternoon he had been able to write...
Shootings at South Fulton condominium complex, restaurant under investigation
Police are investigating a pair of shootings at a condominium complex and fast food restaurant in South Fulton this week, authorities said.
Parent says new video reveals what led up to fight on Paulding school bus where kids escaped
A Paulding County mother said a viral video of children climbing out of windows of a metro Atlanta school bus at a busy intersection all started over backpack tags. Video of the scary incident went viral earlier this week after a fight broke out between parents with children at Allgood Elementary and a bus driver.
Paulding bus driver being investigated after being slapped by parent, driving off with kids on board
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Viral videos posted on TikTok shows some Paulding County elementary school students climbing out of the windows of a school bus at a busy intersection. The Paulding County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a school bus driver has been suspended as...
1 dead, 1 injured after DeKalb County shooting | What we know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead and a 15-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot in DeKalb County. Police said it's all tied to car break-ins. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when DeKalb County Police Department investigators said the teen and possibly two others were breaking into cars.
Trash can fire forces Fulton County school to evacuate students and staff
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students were evacuated earlier on Friday after a trash can caught on fire, according to Fulton County School Systems. Westlake High School students, staff and other personnel were vacated from the building, the school system said after the fire was discovered in the bathroom. No injuries were reported, and the school only suffered some water damage.
Police find body of man who disappeared out of Clayton County in December
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a 28-year-old man has been found after he had been missing since December. Clayton County police said on Monday afternoon, officers responded to the 500 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro in refence to a dead person found on the property.
Over a dozen families displaced after South Fulton apartment fire
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — At least 12 families were displaced from their apartment homes after a fire broke out behind one of the buildings on Friday night, officials with South Fulton Fire Department said. It happened at the Beacon Ridge Apartments, formally known as the Biscayne Apartments, on Old...
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-75 near downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man was struck and killed while on the downtown connector overnight near Andrew Young International Boulevard, according to police. Atlanta Police says this is not a hit and run. This happened just after 3 a.m. Friday. Traffic was at a standstill for hours as police investigated...
Trilith Studios gives big ‘thank you’ gift to Piedmont Fayette Hospital ER staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Emergency room workers in Fayette County have gotten a big thank you from a metro Atlanta movie studio. Trillith Studios, which is home to many of the Marvel movies, renovated the break room at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. It is a project called Reel People Care. Reel as...
Police searching for mastermind in ‘murder for hire’ shooting of woman at Gwinnett car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A second man has been identified as a suspect in the shooting death of a woman at a Gwinnett County car dealership. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson has learned that Gwinnett County police are now searching for the man in what they believe was a murder-for-hire plot.
Man yells racial slurs at FedEx driver, Douglas County sheriff responds
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds issued this statement:. “On 1/19/23, I met with Mr. Rush and his attorney about the incident and video which has now gone viral. As a law enforcement agency, we investigate crimes, there was no evidence presented to me of a crime being committed during this incident. Most of us in today’s society find this language degrading, derogatory, offensive and racist. However, the First Amendment of the Constitution protects citizens’ freedom of speech.
WATCH: Clayton County man admits to burglarizing dead person’s home, living there for 3 weeks
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after police caught him burglarizing the home of someone who had recently died. On Saturday at 12:30 a.m., Clayton County police responded to reports of a burglary at a home on Woodview Drive in Morrow. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Doraville police shoot man with machete who tried take patrol vehicle, GBI says
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to scene after a traffic stop turned into a shooting Thursday, according to Doraville Police Department. One man was hurt. The shooting happened just before noon at DeKalb Technology Parkway near Chamblee Tucker Road when police tried to conduct a...
