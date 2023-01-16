Read full article on original website
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set
WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
Gov. Moore proposes 'ambitious' $63B budget, calls for education and transportation boost
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland’s Gov. Wes Moore capped off his first few days in office by proposing his first state budget, outlining how he wants to spend $63.1 billion during the next budget year. Starting with a less-than-optimistic economic forecast, Gov. Moore said he recognizes the need...
GISD prepares to draft 2024 budget with inflation top of mind
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As high prices continue to impact people across the nation, schools are also taking a hit and having to re-evaluate their budgets. Superintendent of GISD, Travis Dempsey, said inflation has impacted the district in multiple different aspects. "I'm gonna say every budget is impacted....
'Whiteness is so evil': Michigan school board member faces calls for removal over social media post
JACKSON, Mich. (CITC) — A Michigan school board member is defending her decision to call "whiteness" evil on social media, despite facing intense scrutiny in her community. Kesha Hamilton, a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leader and Jackson Public Schools (JPS) school board member, expressed the sentiments on her personal Twitter account in December.
